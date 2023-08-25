Terrorism suspicions | A man suspected of terrorist crimes in Ukraine is required to be extradited from Finland

The man is suspected of committing terrorist crimes between June 2014 and August 2015 in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

in Finland the detained 36-year-old foreigner is required to be extradited due to suspicions of terrorist crimes in Ukraine.

It is known that the man has at least to some extent stayed in Finland, as the man’s temporary address is recorded in the Finnish population data register. It is located in St. Petersburg.

On Friday, the District Court of Eastern Uusimaa will consider the Central Criminal Police’s request to extend the detention so that the extradition case can be processed. The hearing of the case will begin at 3 p.m. in court.

In the request of the police, participation in the activities of a terrorist group and other support for the activities of a terrorist group have been mentioned as crimes.

The man was born in 1987 in Leningrad, i.e. present-day St. Petersburg.

For a crime the extradition of a suspect or convicted person abroad requires the fulfillment of certain minimum conditions. These include, for example, the degree of seriousness of the suspected crime, dual criminality and the length of the sentence.

The requirement regarding double criminality requires that the act is punishable both in Finland and in the country that made the extradition request. In general, it is also required that the maximum penalty for the act is at least one year in prison.

If the extradition request comes from, for example, Ukraine or elsewhere outside the EU and the Nordic countries, the Ministry of Justice decides on the extradition.

As a result of extradition, a person suspected of or convicted of a crime is transferred to the custody of the state that requested the extradition.

An extradited person can be prosecuted, punished or deprived of his liberty only for the acts for which he was extradited. If a person wants to be prosecuted for acts other than those included in the extradition decision, the foreign country must separately request Finland’s consent.