It was big news, in October last year, a group of nine young Muslim men from Eindhoven were arrested on suspicion of preparing terrorist attacks. It became even bigger news when it turned out that politicians may have been their target. In conversations of the suspects, overheard by the police, they spoke about ‘shooting through the head’ of PVV leader Wilders or ‘popping’ Prime Minister Rutte.

Those who followed the first sessions in the trial got the impression that a jihadist terror cell had been rounded up. Nevertheless, the Rotterdam court decided on Thursday, at an interim hearing, that the men may go home for the time being. The Public Prosecution Service also sees no objection.