Terrorism Supo is not changing the threat assessment of returnees from Syria – Researcher: Danish repatriation decision is an example of change in Europe

Finnish Security Intelligence Service has not changed the risk assessment of Finns returning from the Syrian-Iraqi conflict zone.

“At a general level, the protection police have assessed that those returning from the Syrian-Iraqi conflict zone increase the threat of terrorism in Finland. This assessment has not changed, ”the security police replied to a question from HS by e-mail on Wednesday.

Danish the government said on Tuesday that it has changed its previously absolutely negative line regarding the return to Denmark of its citizens in Syrian camps who belonged to the terrorist organization Isis.

The reason for the change of opinion is that the Danish Security Service estimates that children in the camps are considered to be at greater risk of radicalization in Syria than in Denmark.

The Security Police does not say whether it is aware of the views of the Danish Security and Intelligence Service (Politiets Efterretningstjeneste). However, it is assured that co-operation will be close in the fight against terrorism in the Nordic countries.

According to the protection police, “it is clear that the conditions for children in al-Hol are very difficult and prone to radicalization”.

“The Security Police’s assessment of the security threat to returnees is primarily based on the risk posed by adults. The Ministry for Foreign Affairs has stated that it is not possible to return only children without adults, ”the protection police commented to HS.

As concrete risks, the protection police mention that adults are likely to continue their radical activities in Finland, which may mean, for example, spreading radical-Islamist ideology.

Danish foreign minister Jeppe Kofod said on Tuesdaythat Denmark plans to bring 19 children and three women from Syrian camps. According to the Danish media, women have Danish citizenship.

Of the children, 14 are children of women brought to Denmark, and the remaining five are to be brought without their mothers. Admittedly, at least the mothers of those five have not yet been authorized to bring them into Denmark.

The Danish government has so far taken a very strict line in not seeking its own citizens out of the Syrian camps.

Finland the government’s policy, on the other hand, has been to repatriate children in Syrian camps and at the same time their mothers.

Finland last year Two adult women and eight children from Syria. In addition, at least four women and their children have returned to Finland from the camps on their own.

Initially, about 80 people left Finland for the Syrian conflict zone, some of whom returned to Finland earlier. There are still about fifty Finnish women in the Al-Hol and al-Roj camps.

It has been difficult to obtain evidence of possible crimes in the Syrian conflict zone. In Finland has not been opened for two years at all criminal investigations into terrorist offenses.

Jihadism specialized researcher Juha Saarinen considers that the Danish decision is an example of a change in thinking in Europe towards former and current Isis supporters in Syrian camps.

“This seems to be part of a broader trend. It may also be due to the fact that in Europe the security authorities are starting to consider the issue from the point of view that there may be a safer solution to bring these people back to Europe. ”

Jihadist scholar Juha Saarinen does not believe that it would be easier for politicians to make return decisions now because Isis’s atrocities would gradually begin to be forgotten.

Saarinen does not believe that it is just a matter of political pressure to get an embarrassing question into some solution.

“It may be that too, but by no means do I think this is caused by just one factor,” he says.

“There have certainly been many elements involved. The most important thing, in my opinion, is that if the security authorities recommend that such persons be readmitted, this could lead to a rather significant change from the past. Its importance should not be underestimated. “

Saarinen nor does it believe that it would be easier for politicians to make return decisions now because the atrocities of Isis are gradually beginning to be forgotten by the general public. According to him, if any party then the intelligence authority knows what Isis was and is.

“In Denmark, of course, it is interesting that party politics has been quite hostile to such a return. I can’t comment on what’s politically behind it. ”

According to Saarinen, the repatriation of children and women is a justifiable measure if they are brought within the scope of anti-radicalization measures and a legal system in which they are likely to be held criminally liable for their possible crimes.

However, Saarinen points out that it is always about individuals and that women and children are not a single group.

“When it comes to adults, some of them have knowingly taken their children to a conflict environment, knowing the risks. The risks are quite significant. ”

Saarinen reminds that the children have been taken to the conflict zone or have been born there.

“It must always be understood that these children, despite what they may have had to do there, are victims, but many of these women are not. Traveling to conflict areas is a conscious choice that has sometimes been made in the light of quite significant information, ”says Saarinen.

“It is the duty of the civilized state to help the victims.”

Security police At a general level, it can be said that women returning from the Syrian-Iraqi conflict zone “are likely to continue their radical activities in Finland. The key security factor is the connections and networks established in the conflict area ”.

According to the protection police, returning children are likely to need widespread support for years because they have been exposed to an extremely radicalizing environment.

“If the integration of children into Finnish society fails, it is possible that children may pose a long-term security threat.”

