Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). While addressing UNGA, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said many important things. From the Corona vaccine, the Prime Minister has spoken on India’s development, women’s empowerment. Read the big things of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address in UNGA-

– Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday strongly raised India’s demand for reform of the United Nations, calling it a demand of time and raised the question of how long the world’s largest democracy will be kept separate from the decision process of this global institution .

– Addressing the UN General Assembly meeting digitally, Prime Minister Modi said that through this global platform, India has always prioritized world welfare and now it is looking at its wider role in view of its contribution.

– PM Modi said that the needs and challenges of our present, our future in the 21st century are something else. Therefore, there is a big question in front of the whole world community, whether the nature of the institution that was formed in the circumstances then is relevant even today.

– The Prime Minister said in clear words that if all change and we do not change, then the power to bring change also becomes weak. He said that if we evaluate the achievements of the United Nations in the last 75 years, there are many achievements, but at the same time there are many examples which raise the need for serious introspection in front of the United Nations.

Questioning the role of the United Nations in the war against terrorism and Corona, he said, “Changes in the United Nations reactions, changes in the systems, changes in appearance, today is the need of the hour.”

– The PM said that the people of India have been waiting for a long time for the completion of the process going on for the reforms of the United Nations.

– PM Modi said that India is the largest democracy in the world. A country where more than 18 percent of the world’s population lives, where there are hundreds of languages, there are many creeds, many ideologies.

– PM Modi said that the country has lived both for years leading the global economy and years of slavery. The country in which the changes take place has a big impact on a large part of the world. How long will that country have to wait?

– The Prime Minister said that India considers the whole world as one family and it is part of its culture, culture and thinking. He said, “Even in the United Nations, India has always given priority to world welfare.

– PM Modi has said in his address on the corona epidemic that India has always thought about the interest of the entire human race and not about its vested interests, India’s policies have always been inspired by this philosophy.

Today, as the world’s largest vaccine producing country, I want to give one more assurance to the global community. India’s vaccine production and vaccine delivery capability will serve to rid the entire human population of this condition.