Abdelbaset al-Megrahi was the only one convicted of a terrorist attack that claimed 270 lives. New defendant sentenced in United States.

Scottish a Libyan intelligence officer convicted of the bloodiest terrorist attack in British history in 2001 on Friday Abdelbaset al-Megrahin appeal and upheld the life sentence. The appeal was already the third since the verdict.

Al-Megrahi is the only one convicted of the so-called Lockerbie bombing. A bomb placed in luggage exploded on a passenger flight over Scotland in December 1988 and 270 people were killed. Eleven of the victims were killed in the small village of Lockerbie, where some of the widespread parts of the plane struck.

Al-Megrahille the verdict is probably indifferent, as he was released on medical grounds as early as 2009 and died at the age of 60 in Tripoli in May 2012.

News agency Reuters interviewed Abdelbaset al-Megrah, convicted of the Lockerbie attack, on his sickbed in Tripoli in 2011.­

The son of the convict Ali al-Megrahi said in a statement through a lawyer that the court’s decision would break the heart of the whole family, says the Scottish channel STV. Ali al-Megrahi vowed to keep his promise to his father and cleanse his reputation at all costs.

According to published data, the allegations of his father’s innocence by the younger al-Megrah may even follow. The evidence of his guilt was not, at first, entirely complete.

American Pan Am’s Boeing 747 passenger plane took off from London Heathrow Airport on the evening of December 21, 1988, and set off for New York. The plane had time to fly just over half an hour before it exploded into pieces shortly after 7pm local time.

Of the passengers on the plane, 190 were U.S. citizens and the investigation was conducted in collaboration with U.S. and Scottish police. Shards of a Samsonite suitcase were soon found in the terrain, revealing remnants of a Czech semtex plastic explosive.

The suitcase had boarded the plane from Frankfurt, as the Boeing 747’s Atlantic crossing was part of Pan Am’s flight 103 from Frankfurt to Detroit. The company flew between Frankfurt and London on a smaller plane and moved luggage from one plane to another.

In addition to the semtex, the trigger Toshiba radio cassette recorder and the Swiss timer, the destroyed bag had baby clothes in the investigation. Baby clothes were traced to Malta and the coastal town of Sliema north of Valletta. According to the investigation, the accessories had been purchased from a store called Mary’s House.

Three after one year of investigation, the United States and Scotland wanted al-Megrah, Libya’s national airline security chief and intelligence officer, and the airline’s Malta office chief; Lamin Khalifah Fhihmahin.

Libyan ex-dictator subject to extensive sanctions Muammar Gaddafi started a smile campaign in the late 1990s and, as a first sign, he handed over both suspects to a Scottish court sitting in the Netherlands. The owner of the Maltese clothing store in Malta, which sold baby clothes in an explosive bag, was called as a witness at the 1999 hearing. Toni Gauci.

The clothing merchant’s accounts were contradictory but he identified Abdelbaset al-Megrah as the person who bought the baby clothes from his shop on December 7, 1988. The defense questioned both the identification and the date and pointed out that Gauci had seen al-Megrah’s picture in the magazine before the identification.

Gaucia was no longer heard in the last trial in Scotland, as he died at the age of 75 in October 2016. Fhihmah had been in Sweden at the time of the incident, so he was released and still lives near Tripoli with his wife and five children.

Gaddafi pleaded guilty to Libya in 2003, but denied giving the order itself for the terrorist attack.

The dictator agreed to compensation and at the end of the decade his desire for reconciliation and Libya’s attractive oil reserves began to bear fruit. Gaddafi became so Nicolas Sarkozyn, Silvio Berlusconin, Vladimir Putin than Tony Blairink guy. The easing ended with the war in Libya and the death of Gaddafi in 2011.

The smile campaign is also seen as the release of al-Megrah in 2009. He was handed over to Libyans from a Scottish prison in 2009 on human grounds, as doctors had given the convicted cancer patient only three months to live. However, he persevered in Tripoli for another three years before his death.

Freedom was conditional or British on license, which means that the liberty could have been revoked if the conditions had changed and the sentenced person ‘s whereabouts should have been known to the authorities. However, Scottish authorities said they lost al-Megrah in 2011 due to Libya’s “social confusion”.

Lockerbie has not left intelligence, police or judges alone. U.S. Federal Prosecutor William Barr said in December prosecuted against a third suspect in a bomb attack. A Libyan bomb expert is suspected of making a lockerbie bomb.

Barr also filed charges on behalf of the United States the last time in 1991 while serving as president George Bush as the parent-appointed U.S. Attorney General.

U.S. Federal Prosecutor William Barr reported on the new Lockerbie suspect in Washington on December 21st.­

Gaddafi’s speeches about his own ignorance can be left to his own devices, but the blow was still not necessarily his idea.

Two weeks before the attack, the US Embassy in Helsinki received a hint from the PLO of the Palestinian Liberation Front that a Palestinian terrorist Abu Nidal prepared for an attack on an American airline passenger plane. Abu Nidal and PLO Director Jasser Arafat were at war with each other.

Another PLO hint came five days before the attack, and it was reported that the perpetrator was a Palestinian terrorist living in Syria and his groups.

After the attack, several terrorist groups reportedly engaged in blood work. Gaddafi maintained relations with several groups and had hundreds of tons of semtex stockpiles, according to intelligence.