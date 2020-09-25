The Parisian prosecutor’s office dealing with terrorism cases has joined in the investigation of a man with a machete attacking people outside the former Charlie Hebdo building. It is reported on Friday, September 25, the TV channel BFMTV…

The incident is viewed as an attempted murder committed by a terrorist organization, the channel said.

The attack took place earlier in the day on the rue Nicolas-Apper in the 11th arrondissement of French Paris. An armed man wounded four people, and then fled from the scene of the incident on the subway. Later, the suspect was detained at the Place de la Bastille.

Among the victims, as the channel specified, two employees of the First Lines news agency. Earlier it was reported that one of the injured is an employee of the production company Première Lines. According to a statement by the Prime Minister of the Republic, Jean Casteks, two of the wounded are in serious condition.

The reasons for the incident have not yet been clarified. The Elysee Palace said that the President of the Republic, Emmanuel Macron, is monitoring the situation.

Exactly two weeks earlier, the international terrorist organization Al-Qaeda (banned in Russia) threatened Charlie Hebdo with a repeat of the 2015 terrorist attack for the reprint on September 1 of cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad. Then the weekly again published the cartoons on the eve of the start of the trial over the accomplices of the terrorist attack, which just happened because of the appearance of these cartoons. Then 12 people became victims of the attack, 11 more were wounded.