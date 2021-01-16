Terrorism Professor of Criminal Law Proposes Tightening of Terrorism Legislation: Participating in Isis Weapons Training Would Be Punishable in Itself

Professor of Criminal Law Kimmo Nuotio believes that Isis’ participation in combat training should be punishable within the framework of current legislation.

Finland If necessary, the legislation on terrorism must be amended so that, for example, participation in the armed training of the terrorist organization Isis would become punishable in itself, even if the court could not prove that the trained person was preparing for a specific terrorist attack, says professor of criminal law at the University of Helsinki. Kimmo Nuotio.

Training for terrorist purposes is already punishable, but Finnish legislation assumes that the authorities must be able to prove a specific crime that the suspect is preparing or participating in.

HS said on Saturday from a case where the central criminal police (krp) had been able to identify from a video a person who had arrived in Finland from Syria and who had participated in Isis’ armed training. However, after discussions with the prosecutor, the krp stated that the characteristics of the crime were not met and the investigation was terminated.

The decision states that the purpose of the training was rather to maintain readiness to commit a crime when necessary. It is not a crime under Finnish law.

Campfire disagrees with the prosecutor. He believes that, for example, participation in armed training in itself fulfills the characteristics of a crime.

“If you are now involved in Isis’ armed training, then it’s kind of pretty clear that it’s not a scout camp, ”Nuotio says.

According to him, Isis’s model of action includes newcomers arriving at incoming camps on the outskirts of the conflict zone, where they are prepared for battle. Admittedly, beginners themselves may not know exactly what they are being prepared for.

Still, the intentions of the person applying for education are obvious in Nuotio’s opinion.

“If you are in an Isis-type terrorist training camp, where you practice, for example, the use of weapons and explosives with the idea of ​​later switching to actual armed activity or terrorist attacks, then that is the kind of activity that [lainsäädännössä] referred to and which should be covered. I imagined that such a provision is adequate for easily, because this just for it exists. “

There are no preliminary rulings in Finland on how courts interpret the training clause. According to the campfire, the legislation should be evaluated and possibly clarified to ensure that there are no gaps. For example, a reference to the training provided by a terrorist organization could be added to the law, he suggests.

Finland terrorist legislation is currently being tightened. One fundamental change is that the law introduces participation in the activities of a terrorist group.

Already, certain promotional activities have been criminalized.

In the future, participation would also be punishable, but it requires criminal activity performing an essential task. There is an interpretation of what an essential task means. The campfire sat in the working group that proposed the change and says that the intention was to exclude from the law, above all, the performance of household chores unrelated to the activity itself.

But could it be criminal, for example, to act imitated by Isis?

According to the Ministry of Justice and the public prosecutor, not in itself, but the authorities must also be able to show what the person has preached. The campfire disagrees with this. He believes religious teachers who spread a radical message are an integral part of Isis ’network.

“It’s a different thing than, say, we have some military pastor who blesses the dead. I would certainly consider it possible for them to be held criminally liable precisely as important parts of its machinery. ”

Security police master Antti Pelttari In the HS case, he drew attention to a case in which a person was allowed to stay in Finland without being the subject of a criminal investigation, but after moving to another EU country, he eventually received years of imprisonment for a terrorist offense. Pelttari did not identify the case, but the description fits a man who returned to Finland from Syria and was later sentenced to Denmark after finally going to four years in prison for acting as Imis.