In Finland, one conviction has been handed down for terrorism, while in the other Nordic countries there have been several convictions.

Stockholm

In June In 2014, the extremist Islamic organization Isis made its great declaration. Isis had founded the Global Caliphate, whose territory stretched from Syria to Iraq.

On a recording posted on the Internet, Isis announced that its director Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is now a caliph and a Muslim leader all over the world.