Detained in Iraq for 124 days in 2004, Georges Malbrunot is present on the 13 Hours set. He evokes the conditions of his return to France: “The President of the Republic did not wish to speak. We were asked not to give too many details about our conditions of detention at the beginning, all of this must remain a little secret. We spoke to the press. we went to take tests in an intelligence service center where we were debriefed, so that the services could accumulate as much information as possible on these kidnappers “.

“The doctrine which is regularly repeated by the President of the Republic is: ‘France does not abandon its nationals who are hostages’. There are always doubts on the side of the families on the time that things take, there are doubts on the side of public opinion on the compensation that France could give to the release of Sophie Pétronin “, explains Étienne Leenhardt, editor-in-chief of the foreign service of France Television, on the set of France 2. “There are no longer any French hostages held in the world today”, recalls the journalist. The fight against the terrorist will continue in Mali where 5,000 French soldiers are fighting.