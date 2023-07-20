Terrorism | New information on suspected far-right terrorism: they planned attacks on rail transport and the electricity network

In the terrorism investigation linked to the extreme right, the crime title has been, among other things, training to commit a terrorist crime.

Police released new information on Thursday about its terrorism investigations related to far-right ideology.

The police suspect that the four Finnish men have formed a radicalized far-right group. They are suspected of manufacturing FGC-9 submachine guns mainly by 3d printing.

According to the police, the anti-immigration group has prepared for violent acts. Among other things, the men are suspected of being armed and of planning attacks on persons and objects supporting the ideology of the other party.

Crime Commissioner of the Häme Police Tuomas Kuure says that at least two named political decision-makers, one of whom has worked at the national level and the other at the local level, were presented as possible targets of the attack. It is suspected that the men also collected contact information from other persons and associations.

According to Kuuren, it is suspected that the political actors targeted by men were mainly representatives of the left.

A weapon seized by the police during the preliminary investigation.

“According to the police’s understanding, the targets of the planned violent attacks were selected as targets based on their skin color, political or other ideological views. In addition to the personal targets, the suspects have planned attacks on different parts of the infrastructure in their conversations, including the electricity network and rail traffic. The persons are suspected to have been specially trained in 3D weapon technology and prepared to commit a terrorist act with weapons,” says Kuure.

According to the police, the suspects had various discussions about which attacks they could carry out and which attacks should be carried out. However, no detailed plan of the attack, which was to be carried out at a certain time, has been found from the suspects.

According to Kuure, the motives of the suspects and the associated construction of firearms were based on accelerationist ideology. Its goal is to accelerate and support the development processes leading to the collapse of society through various means.

The 3d printer used by the suspects.

Preliminary investigation according to the group members participated in different ways in the construction and design of 3d weapons. For the manufacture of weapons, the group had rented a garage, where construction took place in the final stages.

According to the police, the manufacture of weapons had started in the apartment of one of the suspects.

According to the police, the weapons manufactured by the suspects were functional. It is suspected that they went to practice shooting in the countryside.

During the preliminary investigation, four 3d-printed submachine guns were confiscated, among other things.

“According to our understanding, their purpose was to build 15 machine guns,” says Kuure.

For example, numerous gun parts made with a 3d printer, more than 1,500 cartridges suitable for manufactured weapons, a rifle, a pen gun and 3d printers also ended up in the warehouse.

In addition to firearms and their parts, three cannabis farms were found during the searches.

Crimes is suspected to have happened during the last year and this year, mainly in the Lahti region. Three of the suspects are between 20 and 30 years old and one is over 60 years old.

All four are suspected of an aggravated firearm crime committed with terrorist intent. In addition, three of them are suspected of being trained to commit a terrorist crime.

According to the police’s understanding, persons suspected of crimes have mostly been radicalized over the course of several years.

“The whole time has gone in a more radical direction”, describes the crime commissioner Kuure.

According to the police, the suspects have also been in contact with other extreme right-wing actors, e.g. at extreme right-wing music events and on discussion forums such as Ylilauda and Telegram.

Criminal suspicions have been investigated in two preliminary investigations at the Häme Police Department and the Central Criminal Police. They have cooperated with, among others, the Oulu police and the security police.

The preliminary investigations are now being completed. The criminal suspicions will move to prosecution possibly in August.

All four suspects had been imprisoned in the fall of 2022, but were later released from pretrial detention.

The first information about the skeins became public in March of this year, when a 28-year-old man was arrested again on suspicion of two terrorist crimes. It is suspected that he was the only one of the four to continue training and making weapons after the first pretrial detention.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect’s ideological motives had strengthened. Through various discussion forums, the suspect had shared information about the manufacture of 3d weapons, as well as writings and pictures of 3d weapons, in which he refers to changing society through violent means,” says the crime commissioner of the Central Criminal Police Sanna Springare.

According to HS, a 28-year-old Finnish man suspected of terrorist crimes has participated in nationalist association and party activities. He has led a student association that classifies itself as nationalist.

The man has previously participated in the activities of Basic Finns and was their candidate in municipal elections. On social media, he has said that he left the party a few years ago.