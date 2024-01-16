Terrorism, new file on Fausto and Iaio opened in Milan

The Prosecutor's Office Milan opened a new model 45 file on the case of the unsolved murder of Fausto and Iaio, the young left-wing militants killed on 18 March 1978 in via Mancinelli al Casoretto. A decision taken after receiving the letter signed by the mayor Giuseppe Sala with which he asked to reopen the investigations into material executors the two boys who were victims of an ambush a few steps from the Leoncavallo community center were never identified.

Fausto and Iaio, in 2000 investigations closed with an archive

The file was assigned by the prosecutor Marcello Viola to the prosecutors of the district anti-terrorism section Leonardo Lesti and Francesca Crupi. The last previous investigations were closed with an archive in 2000.

