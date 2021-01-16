Terrorism Minister of Justice Henriksson disagrees with the protection police that the pending amendments to terrorist laws are insufficient

Minister of Justice Anna-Maja Henriksson believes that cases of terrorism will be investigated.

Minister of Justice Anna-Maja Henriksson (r) estimates that Finnish terrorist legislation will be updated, at least for the time being, once the legislative changes currently being prepared can be made.

“I don’t know what would be the things that could be done besides this. But society is one that always happens, and further action can never be ruled out. I believe that the legislation is as good as it can be in this situation, ”says Henriksson.

Chief of the Security Police (Supo) Antti Pelttari was In an interview with HS on different lines. He praised the work of the Ministry of Justice and the blackmail proposed, but still considered them insufficient.

“I’m a little surprised that sentiment,” said Attorney General Henriksson.

“The timeliness of terrorist offense legislation was under review last year in a working group set up by the Ministry of Justice, which submitted its report in June. A representative of the Security Police was also present in the working group, and in its unanimous report the working group assessed that Finnish criminal law is generally comprehensive, also in relation to the legislation of key and numerous analogue countries. ”

Work group proposed that the criminalization of participation in the activities of a terrorist group be extended and that public provocation to commit terrorist offenses be introduced as a new offense.

“In the last election period, the then government did not see the need to change the legislation in this regard,” Henriksson says.

In the interview, Pelttari also estimates that the pre-trial threshold is very high in Finland. In other words, criminal investigations into terrorist offenses have not been launched, even if there were grounds for doing so. In recent years, almost no preliminary examinations on terrorist offenses have been opened in Finland.

According to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, there were insufficient grounds for initiating investigations. Minister of Justice Henriksson also believes that cases will be investigated if there are grounds to do so.

“My understanding is that in all cases where there is reason to suspect that a crime has taken place or is in the pipeline, the police will certainly try to intervene. Perhaps the fact that no degrees have been opened then means that there have not been so many cases of terrorism in Finland, ”says Henriksson.

“I am under the impression that the preliminary investigation of terrorist offenses threshold is the same as for other crimes. And, to my knowledge, no specific justification has been put forward for lowering this ‘threshold’ for any type of crime. “

He also does not believe that the situation necessarily indicates a lack of legislation.

“It’s usually the case that it’s not a fault in the legislation. After all, the purpose of the legislation is that if something happens, you know what is being applied, what is being punished and so on. ”

Finland criminal law presupposes that the authorities must be able to prove the specific crime which the suspect is preparing for or participating in.

Thus, for example, the mere fact that someone participates in the armed training of a terrorist organization abroad is not enough. Authorities must also be able to demonstrate what specific crime the participant is preparing for.

In practice, such a threshold may be impossible for the Finnish authorities.

Should the threshold be lowered?

This has been done with regard to terrorist financing. Authorities no longer have to show whether the money donated to a terrorist group actually goes to weapons, bombs or anything else that promotes terrorist activity. It is enough to be able to prove a donation. A new, broader criminal title was enacted after the case of the financing of the terrorist organization al-Shabaab collapsed in court. Police and the prosecutor were able to show that the accused had donated money to al-Shabaab, but not exactly where the money went.

Henriksson says he believes the Ministry of Justice’s assessment last year has identified key gaps in the legislation and suggested solutions.

“Our legislation was found to be broad and comprehensive also compared to comparison countries. I trust draftsmen and experts. It is then a different matter that we may need a comprehensive reform from the point of view of the clarity of the law, because the law is quite a patchwork. But right now, it is important to close the loopholes that are still seen in the legislation. There weren’t many of these. ”

One the crime that will soon be introduced into law is participation in the activities of a terrorist group. Already, certain promotional activities have been criminalized. In the future, participation would also be punishable, but it requires the performance of a task that is essential for criminal activity. There is an interpretation of what an essential task means.

In a memorandum from the Ministry of Justice, ideological education is mentioned as one example.

For example, acting imitated by the terrorist organization Isis is not in itself still criminal without further information.

Henriksson says that based on the report of the working group of the Ministry of Justice, it is not yet possible to draw far-reaching conclusions about the formal status of a person alone.

“However, the report states that in any case, the decisive factor would be how the person actually acts to achieve the terrorist criminal objective of the terrorist organization. Freedom of religion and freedom of expression protects the transmission of purely religious enlightenment, but for example, public glorification and encouragement of terrorist acts or ‘martyrs’ who die as perpetrators would be punishable by participation in the group. “

The question is not theoretical.

In an interview with HS, Supon’s manager Pelttari referred to a case in which a person who had spent time in Finland had traveled to another country and received a terrorist conviction there.

Pelttari did not identify the case, but the description fits the case where a person who acted as an imam of Isis traveled from Finland to Denmark and eventually received a prison sentence of years for acting as an imam.

At issue there has also been the issue of criminalizing membership of a terrorist organization.

Henriksson points out that in no comparator country membership is criminalized as such, but in practice the crime always requires some kind of active participation.

“But it is certainly the case that it is precisely this section on participation that needs to be carefully considered in the follow-up. The preparatory texts must be written in such a precise way that the legislator’s intention as to the type of activity to be criminalized is clear. This is important for the principle of legality, as the term ‘participation’ itself is unclear. ‘

The principle of legality means that everyone needs to know what kind of activity is criminal.