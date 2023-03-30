Terrorism | Legal air gun led to terrorism charge – Rare trial begins

A young Spanish man is required to be punished for training to commit a terrorist crime.

Helsinki a rare terrorism trial begins in the district court on Thursday morning.

The prosecutors demanded that the 22-year-old Spanish man be punished for training to commit a terrorist crime. Fines or up to three years in prison can be imposed.

The accused lives in Finland. He has denied being guilty of a terrorist crime.

The man is suspected of having trained himself to carry out a terrorist attack and to have used extensive Islamist material in it. The material has been acquired online.

The preliminary investigation also revealed that the man has been a member of groups distributing extremist Islamic material. It is suspected that he got hold of several manuals that teach, among other things, how to use firearms and how to make explosives.

According to the police, the suspect has also expressed his interest in traveling to areas where terrorist organizations are active. However, the preliminary investigation did not reveal any indications that the suspected training had progressed to the preparation of a concrete terrorist attack.

According to HS’s information, the police initially suspected the man of only firearms offences. In connection with the preliminary investigation, extreme Islamist material was found in the man’s possession, which led to the suspicion of a crime of terrorism.

The initial suspicion of a firearms offense never led to a prosecution. The weapon that was the subject of the investigation was revealed to be an air weapon, the possession of which does not require a permit.

At the Central Criminal Police there is currently another preliminary investigation into suspected training for the commission of a terrorist crime.

A 28-year-old Finnish man is suspected of having committed the crime of training and the aggravated firearm crime committed with terrorist intent.

The actions are suspected to be related to extreme right-wing ideology and activities.

in Finland only one terrorism sentence has been given so far.

It came from the stabbing incident in Turku. Moroccan asylum seeker Abderrahman Bouanane stabbed two women to death and wounded several in the center of Turku on August 18, 2017.

Bouanane was sentenced to life in prison for two counts of murder with terrorist intent and eight counts of attempted murder with terrorist intent.

