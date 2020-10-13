Terrorism Leena Malkki, a researcher who wrote a book on terrorism: “Finland has no vaccination against political violence”

A researcher of political violence focuses his attention on the far right in today’s Finland.

One has clearly changed.

When Leena Malkki wrote a master’s degree in the late 1990s on the radicalization of the Indonesian Moluccas, who moved to the Netherlands, terrorism was a marginal topic, at least in Finland.

Twenty years later, Malkki, known as a terrorism expert, has just published a non-fiction book on terrorism and receives a very large number of interview requests. For a popular and comprehensive Finnish-language book on the phenomenon of terrorism What we know about terrorism (Otava) seems to really be an order.

However, the real reason for writing the book is not that Malkki considers terrorism to be the biggest and most acute threat to Finnish society.

“Terrorism is still a marginal security threat in the West. But because so many resources are put into the fight against it and because so many things are justified by the fight against terrorism, it would be good to have research-based information on the subject, ”says Malkki in his office in Kruununhaka, Helsinki.

Al-Qaida, Isis and jihadism. These words, linked to radical Islamist movements, have become familiar to anyone following the events of the world in a couple of decades.

For many, they are downright synonymous with terrorism. This is because it is precisely jihadists who, in recent years, have used terrorist tactics most visibly and destructively against their enemies in the Middle East and also in the West.

However, a review of history shows that terrorism as a form of political violence is by no means confined to a single ideology, let alone a religion. Violent extremism comes and goes in waves, and terrorist activity can nestle in almost any political or religious movement.

“ The word terrorist is easy to use, for example, to stigmatize the opposition – and so the term is also used.

Terrorism and terrorist are still controversial and politically charged terms. So you have to ask a terrorist researcher how many times do you know: what does terrorism mean in general?

“Terrorism is the use or threat of violence by incorporating a message into the violence,” Malkki puts it.

“Terrorism seeks to produce psychological effects that seek to achieve political ends.”

Terrorism is then mode of operation, where an attempt is made to bring about some political or religious change through violence or the threat thereof. In terrorism research, states are often excluded, although terrorism used by states, state terrorism, is also an existing phenomenon.

The problem is that the use of the word terrorism inevitably involves moral notions of justified and unjustified violence. So the word terrorist is easy to use to stigmatize the opposition, for example – and so the term is also used.

Of the year The 2001 terrorist attack in New York and the ensuing wave of jihadist terrorism have strongly influenced people’s perceptions that terrorism is specifically linked to extremist Islamism.

According to Malk, a speech of terrorism focused on jihadism may also have blinded our eyes to the diversity of the phenomenon.

“It is thought that terrorism is somehow an extrinsic phenomenon in European societies – that the perpetrators are outside Europe.”

Against the historical background, the perception seems skewed. In previous decades, terrorism has been adopted by many European movements, from the extreme left to nationalist separatist movements.

“ “Jihadism is still at the heart of combat and prevention. Everything else follows. ”

Moreover, seeing terrorism only as a way of working for jihadists has created prejudices against Muslim minorities. In his book, Malkki points out that violence perpetrated by Muslims is gaining more visibility in the media and is more sensitively described as terrorism.

Studies have found that people interpret violence more easily as terrorism if the perpetrator is said to be a Muslim. This may have developed into a delusion that political violence cannot arise in bird houses in Western Europe.

Admittedly, this fantasy arose in 2011 when a Norwegian terrorist emerged from an immigration-critical and so-called anti-hadist movement. Anders Behring Breivik. He killed 77 people in terrorist attacks on Oslo and Utøya Island.

“Since then, attempts to prevent violent extremism have also been made in the direction of the far right, but it has been slow and incomplete. Jihadism remains at the heart of combat and prevention. Everything else follows, ”says Malkki.

What about then the other “extreme”, the far left? In recent years, there has sometimes been a heated debate in Finland about whether the extremes of the left and the right are fueling each other in an increasingly radical direction.

A scholar of political violence finds the notion of mutually inflaming extremes strange.

First, Malkki believes that the division into the far right and the far left is an artificial way of perceiving contemporary political reality. If the “extremes” were to be defined more precisely, he would call them anti-immigration, radical nationalist movements, and left-wing anarchist or anti-fascist movements.

The confrontation of these movements does not only apply to Finland. For example, in the United States, a right-wing populist president Donald Trump has exacerbated the confrontation by defending white-dominated movements while calling for an anti-fascist Antifa to be on the list of terrorist organizations.

What is special, at the same time, the U.S. security authorities have specifically highlighted the growing threat from the far right.

If a terrorist researcher is asked, right now he would focus on the far right in Finland.

“There are already stories that accept political violence. There is more pro-violence speech. The movement is also marked by the expectation that at some point the situation will flare up violent. The development costs associated with the use of violence are therefore clearly further there. ”

According to Malk, the anti-fascist movement also has speech in favor of violence, but the arguments justifying violence against people in particular are not as widespread. A study on the topic will also be published in Finland towards the end of the year, Malkki reveals.

“ Malkki points out that non-violent civil disobedience or passive resistance should not be confused with terrorism.

What about then the environmental movement?

In the second half of his book, Malkki wonders whether a movement that calls for halting climate change could develop terrorist dimensions in the future. According to Malki, political violence against people in an environmental movement would be exceptional, but what if the political system is unable to stop climate change?

In any case, Malkki points out that non-violent civil disobedience or passive resistance should not be confused with terrorism.

Recently, there has been a debate in Finland about the civil disobedience of the Extinction Rebellion movement, which originated in Britain. A good week ago, there was a heated debate about whether the police were doing the right thing when they used gas sprayers on peaceful protesters who did not obey the police but disrupted car traffic while sitting on the road in Kaisaniemi, Helsinki.

According to Malk, we cannot talk about terrorism if there is no violence or a threat of it.

Previous it is known from the stages of development of terrorist movements that the movements were not necessarily terrorist in the first place. Practices that justify violence have drifted in interaction with the rest of society.

According to Malk, the most important thing in the chain of interactions seems to be the way security authorities, such as the police, have reacted to the protest movements. This has had a particular impact if there is a political history behind it, in the light of which confidence in the authorities has eroded.

“There is a stage in almost every development that has led to terrorism, in which the police have been too harsh on demonstrations and civil disobedience, that is, have used excessive force.”

The movement can also be driven by competition within the movement, where some members are demanding increasingly radical action and a violent branch of the movement is breaking away.

“ “There is speech in Finland that justifies and incites violence.”

Wood does not want to go on to predict where terrorist activity could nest next. However, he stresses that political violence does not always spread from somewhere else. There is also enough soil and materials for the development of such activities in Finland.

“Finland has no vaccination against political violence.”

A researcher of political violence no longer sees himself as marginal, Malkki says.

“And this is no longer just about Iraq and Syria. There is speech in Finland that justifies and incites violence, even partly organized, and it also receives support from the salon-eligible side. ”