Terrorism | Jihadism Monitoring Group: Al Qaeda's Arabian Peninsula Leader Killed

Khalid bin Umar Batarfi's cause of death has not been disclosed.

A terrorist organization The leader of al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula has died, said the Site Intelligence Group, a group monitoring jihadists' online communications, on Sunday, according to the Reuters news agency.

Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) announced its leader Khalid bin Umar Batarfin of the death in a statement on Sunday, Site Intelligence Group said.

According to the organization, AQAP did not give a reason for the leader's death. The successor was named Sa'd bin 'Atef al-Awlak.

For example, the United States considers al-Qaeda's branch in the Arabian Peninsula the most dangerous of the jihadist organization. In February 2020, the United States confirmed that it had killed the then-leader of al-Qaeda's Arabian Peninsula branch Qassim al-Rimiwho died in an operation in Yemen.