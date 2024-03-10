Tuesday, March 12, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Terrorism | Jihadism Monitoring Group: Al Qaeda's Arabian Peninsula Leader Killed

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 10, 2024
in World Europe
0
Terrorism | Jihadism Monitoring Group: Al Qaeda's Arabian Peninsula Leader Killed

Khalid bin Umar Batarfi's cause of death has not been disclosed.

A terrorist organization The leader of al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula has died, said the Site Intelligence Group, a group monitoring jihadists' online communications, on Sunday, according to the Reuters news agency.

Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) announced its leader Khalid bin Umar Batarfin of the death in a statement on Sunday, Site Intelligence Group said.

According to the organization, AQAP did not give a reason for the leader's death. The successor was named Sa'd bin 'Atef al-Awlak.

For example, the United States considers al-Qaeda's branch in the Arabian Peninsula the most dangerous of the jihadist organization. In February 2020, the United States confirmed that it had killed the then-leader of al-Qaeda's Arabian Peninsula branch Qassim al-Rimiwho died in an operation in Yemen.

#Terrorism #Jihadism #Monitoring #Group #Qaeda39s #Arabian #Peninsula #Leader #Killed

See also  This Lexus LBX Morizo ​​RR gets the engine from the GR Yaris, but with 305 hp
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
F1A race winner loses victory due to huge blunder

F1A race winner loses victory due to huge blunder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result