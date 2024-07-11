The Israeli Foreign Ministry has sent a letter to UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini listing the names of 108 UN Relief and Works Agency employees who are suspected Hamas terrorists, German daily Bild reported, saying the letter said the names were part of a “larger list” of UN workers who are suspected of being members of Hamas or Islamic Jihad, but that it will not be made public “for reasons of confidentiality.”

According to Bild, the accusations raise new questions about Berlin’s funding of UNRWA, Israel is demanding that the alleged terrorists be fired immediately.