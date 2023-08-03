Terrorism | Isis says it has appointed a new leader

At the same time, the terrorist organization confirmed that the former leader of the organization has died in the fighting.

Islamist the terrorist organization Isis has appointed a new leader.

Abu Hafs al-Hashimi al-Quraish replaces his dead predecessor, says the spokesperson of Isis on the Telegram channel in a recording, the recording date of which is unknown.

The news agency AFP reports on the topic.

At the same time, the terrorist organization confirmed that the organization’s former leader Abu al-Hussein al-Husseini al-Qurashi has been killed in fighting in northwestern Syria.

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told about it already in May.

According to the spokesman, Qurashi was killed in clashes with another jihadist group.