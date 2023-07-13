Terrorism investigation | The suspect of terrorism crimes was also the police’s main suspect in the arson of the reception center – a photo uploaded to Facebook caught the police’s attention

The suspect published a video of the fire at the reception center, which had been filmed when the fire was in the stage of intense fire, before the fire brigade arrived at the scene.

The Niinisalo reception center burned to the ground on December 1, 2015.

Heikki Hakolehto The people of Satakunta

15:36

Cloth top a man suspected of terrorist crimes was also the police’s main suspect in the arson attack on the Niinisalo reception center in December 2015.

People of Satakunta according to the information obtained, the police had strong grounds to suspect the man of vandalism, but failed to obtain sufficient evidence to press charges. The case is still unsolved.