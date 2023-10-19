Terrorism: Ros, ‘serious threats but do not create alarmism’

The threats “must always be taken very seriously, because in the past there have been cases of participation in terrorist attacks by individuals who entered Italy illegally. There is no need to create alarmism, but these issues must be addressed with care: we have efficient police structures that are able to perceive the risk and in that case the level of attention is raised”. This was said by Pasquale Angelosanto, commander of the Carabinieri’s ROS, on the sidelines of the ‘Safety and Health’ conference in the Agazio Menniti Aula Magna of San Camillo, in Rome.

MO: Rome police, rotate personnel to risky locations

Local police on a war footing in Rome for what, by many members of the Corps, is defined as: “absence of protection in such a difficult moment also given the terrorism alarm throughout Europe and also in Italy”. “While the government has announced the renewal of public contracts for the security forces, once again the local police are left out and are not recognized in this sector”, explains Marco Milani, Roman secretary of the SULPL, to AGI ( Unitary Union of Local Police Workers).

“The agents, especially in large metropolises and cities of art, find themselves providing service on a daily basis in declaredly sensitive points, think of the stations, or monuments such as the Trevi Fountain or the Colosseum – he adds – Unlike their colleagues in the other law enforcement agencies, we lack training, in some cases tools and even social security and legal protection and this time too, we will not benefit from the contractual renewals provided for the other forces”. “We ask the Government to accelerate with the reform law that recognizes the specificity of our work and in the meantime, we invite the Municipality of Rome and the administrations of the cities of art, to rotate all external staff in the squares and sites more sensitive, in order to at least de facto reduce a risk that is not recognized either in national or local contracts”, concludes the trade unionist.

Terrorism: Milan arrested, I support Isis because it is against Assad

“I only agree with certain initiatives of ISIS in opposition to the Assad regime” and “the accusation of financing is absolutely unfounded as it involved some payments for a total of one thousand euros given to a lady out of a mere spirit of charity “. Alaa Rafaei, 44 years old, said this during his interrogation in prison in San Vittore after his arrest on 17 October on charges of association for terrorist purposes and incitement to commit crimes. The man, born in Egypt with Italian citizenship, – according to what was reported by his lawyer Emanuele Perego – would have cried as he was shaken and traumatised. “I recognize Italy as the country in which I want to build my life and I appreciate the freedom that I wouldn’t have in Egypt – added Refaei -. If I had wanted to carry out an attack I wouldn’t have brought my family here”. The alleged threats to the Prime Minister, then in pectore, Giorgia Meloni would fall under “political criticism” and “freedom of opinion”. The defense asked the judge to weaken the precautionary measure of house arrest, believing that the condition of current events was missing.

MO: new alarm in Versailles, Palace evacuated

New bomb threat at the Palace of Versailles. The building was evacuated for the fourth time in less than a week. The French media reported it.

