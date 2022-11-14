Terrorism in Istanbul, the deadly bomb detonated from a distance

Come back the terrorism alarm in the world. After the killing of a policeman in Brussels to the cry of “Allah Akbar” and the alleged attempt to hijacking of a plane bound for New York, here is the third serious episode in the space of a few days. Explosion in the center a Istanbulthe balance is dramatic: 6 dead and 81 wounded. The alleged perpetrator of the massacre was arrested. This was announced by the Turkish Interior Minister Souleyman Soylu. Under accusation the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). “The person who planted the bomb was arrested. According to our conclusions, the terrorist organization of the PKK is responsible” for the attack, Soylu said in a nightly statement, broadcast by the official Anadolu news agency and local televisions. The attack, which was not claimed, killed six people and injured 81, half of whom were hospitalized in hospital. It happened to mid afternoon yesterday in that very busy pedestrian street on Sundays, where the inhabitants of Istanbul and tourists stroll.

The Minister of Justice, Bekir Bozdaghe then referred to a “bag“resting on one Park bench: “One woman she sat on a bench for 40-45 minutes, and some time later there was an explosion. All data on this woman is currently under review, “she continued.” Or this bag contained a timer or someone activated it remotely, “he added. President Erdogan was the first to report a” cowardly attack “, just before the flight in Indonesia and the summit of G20 to Bali: “The first observations suggest a terrorist attack,” said the head of state, adding that “a woman she would be involved in it. “” The perpetrators of this vile attack will be exposed. May our people be sure that will be punished“, he promised Erdogan who had already faced a campaign of terror across the country in 2015-2016.

Subscribe to the newsletter

