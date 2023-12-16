The Schengen border suspension for Slovenia has been extended for 30 days starting from December 20th, due to the'increasing risk of terrorist infiltration' in view of the Christmas and end-of-year holidays. This was communicated by the Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi in a letter addressed to the leaders of the European Union.

“The persistence of the threat of terrorist actions, fueled by the intensification of the crisis points on the borders of Europe, with particular reference to the attack conducted against Israel and the subsequent military operation in Gaza, continues to be a subject of particular concern for regarding the risk of violent actions within the European Unionalso taking into account the approaching Christmas and end-of-year holidays”, writes the minister. For this reason “in the current phase of increasing risk of terrorist infiltration, the need emerges to extend controls at the internal land borders with Slovenia , pursuant to Article 25 of Regulation (EU) 2016/399 (Schengen Borders Code), starting from 20 December 2023 for a period of 30 days”.

“During the last meeting of the Anti-Terrorism Strategic Analysis Committee on December 14, it was confirmed the need to maintain the strengthening of prevention and control measures in place on the national territory and at entries therein – explains the minister in the letter – due to the continuing high risk assessment regarding possible terrorist infiltration in irregular migratory flows attributable not only to the maritime border, but also to the land border with Slovenia , through which the major migratory flows transit from the Balkan route. Furthermore, these flows continue to be conditioned by the decisions to restore internal border controls already adopted in the Schengen area and, in particular, by other states interested in the Balkan route”.

“The control methods will continue to be implemented in such a way as to guarantee the proportionality of the measure, adapting them to the evolution of the threat and calibrating them in such a way as to cause the least possible impact on cross-border circulation and on the traffic of goods” assures Piantedosi, who highlights that the controls implemented so far “have not produced a particular impact on the population local due to the mitigation measures adopted, also in line with the Commission Recommendation of 23 November 2023″.

“The further development of the situation and the effectiveness of the measures adopted will be constantly analysed” concludes the minister, “with a view to a hoped-for rapid return to the full application of the free movement regime”.