Monday, April 24, 2023
Terrorism | Gunmen open fire in Burkina Faso – at least 60 dead

April 24, 2023
Attacks by armed groups against civilians have increased in Burkina Faso.

At least 60 civilians killed in Burkina Faso on Friday after attackers dressed in Burkinabe armed forces uniforms opened fire, local prosecutor Lamine Kabore said on Sunday, news agency Reuters reports.

According to Kabore, the attack took place in Yatenga province in the village of Karma, which is located near the border area controlled by the extremist organization al-Qaeda and ISIS.

The exact details of the attack are not yet known.

Attacks by armed groups against civilians have increased in Burkina Faso. On April 15, unknown assailants killed 40 people and wounded 33 others in an attack on the country’s army and volunteer forces in the same area, according to the country’s government.

The unrest in the region began in Mali in 2012, when Islamists hijacked the Tuareg separatist rebellion. The violence has since spread to Burkina Faso and Niger, killing thousands and forcing millions to flee their homes.

