The terrorist threat remains extremely high, it is indicated by the Minister of the Interior, Gerald Darmanin, on August 31. The threat has escalated with the opening of the trial of Charlie Hebdo or the suspected terrorist Sid Ahmed Ghlam and the authorities have noted an increase in calls for violence on social networks.

As evidenced by the act of the alleged terrorist attacker in front of the former premises of Charlie Hebdo, twelve days ago. This attack was the fourth perpetrated on French soil since the beginning of the year. But France is affected outside the territory as well. Early August, in Niger, six humanitarians were killed. In total, since March 2012, the attacks have claimed 264 French victims. The government also spoke of 8,132 people on file for terrorist radicalization. By the end of the year, 45 detainees convicted of terrorism will be released. In total, there are still 5,050 individuals convicted of terrorism in French prisons.

