“That movement of affectionate political and generational solidarity with which Professor Di Cesare greeted the passing of Red Brigade member Balzerani has rightly (and inevitably) caused scandal. It is obvious that the condemnation of violence must always remain a fixed point in our conscience public; and the unanimous chorus of indignation that has arisen in recent days has reiterated this once again.

Having said this, it will also be worth remembering that in the seventies terrorism established itself, to the point of becoming the protagonist of our history, being able to count on solidarity, complicity, indulgences, underestimations that made its fortune. It was not the invasion of the Hyksos, as Benedetto Croce would have said. It was a piece of the family album, as Rossana Rossanda wrote. And that is the extreme and degenerate offshoot of a revolutionary dream that crossed the left and of which the left freed itself not without effort, labor and suffering.

The disappearance of the Red Brigades in the aftermath of the 1980s and the widespread grief aroused by Moro's murder in 1979 meant that that theme was then removed once and for all. And luckily for us, the terrorists and their supporters have disappeared. We have a thousand problems and a thousand fractures, but no longer the same as then. Something we can even be pleased about.

On one condition, however. And that is, not to forget how things went then. Red Brigade terrorism did not arise in a vacuum. Behind him were years of revolutionary preaching (the family album, in fact). Dark and dramatic visions of our society and our economy. The suspicion that the great powers made fun of us all too easily, cynically determining our destiny. And in the background a radicalization of the political and social struggle which seemed to be a prelude, if not exactly to civil war, at least to a heated clash between the popular masses and the imperialist state of the multinationals – to use the lexicon of the time.

It was a great merit of the left of those years, of the PCI in particular, to have taken and held firm to the path of a clear and severe antagonism towards that drift. Berlinguer's party and Lama's union then found themselves in the front row to counter the madness of the Red Brigades, also paying onerous prices on the altar of that decisive clarification. Faced with the explosion of violence, they put aside all those vaguenesses and indulgences ('the comrades who make mistakes', 'the so-called red brigades') which risked legitimizing the prospect of armed struggle. That battle was long and tormented, more than the dates and memories say. And even in the aftermath of Via Fani, terrorism continued to sow death and poison in our districts for many months.

Now all these chronicles seem lost in a past that has left almost no trace. And that past will most likely not return, the result of such particular circumstances. But we can live calmly (at least on this front) only on one condition: that of continuing to look inside ourselves, to scrutinize ourselves, to listen to the deep and distant, hidden and restless country. Precisely that country that always takes a moment to go from grumbling to tumult.

And so the question we must ask ourselves is whether today's parties would be able, in that case, to build a barrier strong enough to keep us all safe. And whether in the meantime the state apparatus has become better equipped to ensure that republican security which in those distant years appeared almost like an unattainable mirage. The answer is probably yes, in both cases. But only as long as we all remember that the terrorism of those years was an evil neighbor and not an alien from Mars”. (by Marco Follini)