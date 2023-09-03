Terrorism | Elsewhere, Isis women have already been caught at the airport, in Finland they live free – How is that possible?

Enslavement, endangering children, supporting terrorism. Women who lived in the ISIS caliphate have been convicted of serious crimes in several European countries. Instead, Isis women who have returned to Finland live free. Why?

Tthe tent camp in the Syrian desert was like a small town. Its inhabitants are guarded by armed men. The camp is surrounded by barbed wire.

Al-Hol.

The name quickly gained notoriety. More than 50,000 children and women were confined to the camp. They had lived in the caliphate of the jihadist movement ISIS for several years, until the last fighters surrendered in March 2019.