“The Italian government is working on a new intervention on security and the fight against illegal immigration”

“‘Stricter laws, those who cannot stay must be expelled,'” said the Social Democratic German Chancellor Olaf Scholz after the attack in Solingen, claimed by ISIS, which caused the death of three people. As always, the left wakes up late and as they say, closes the barn door after the horses have bolted”, he says to Affaritaliani.it the vice-secretary of the League Andrea Crippa. He adds: “The Italian government is working on a new intervention on safety and on the fight against illegal immigration and the results are already visible with a strong reduction in the number of landings of illegal migrants”.

“The left, Pd And M5S in the lead, he babbles daily about rights to be extended but never thinks about the victims caused by the Wild West of uncontrolled clandestine immigration. With what is happening in the Middle East, then, maximum attention is needed to avoid a new wave of illegal migrants. The left throughout Europe is asleep and with its do-gooder policies of fake welcome it has attacks, victims and injuries on its conscience”, observes Crippa.

“We need clear rules, maximum attention and legality. The watchword is respect for the law: those who make mistakes pay. Same thing goes for prisons.if there is overcrowding, criminals are not released, who in many cases return to crime, but new penitentiaries are built as the government is doing with a major prison construction plan. Islamic terrorism is raising its head again in Europe, if we also think about what happened in France near a synagogue, and the recipes of the left only increase the risks and dangers for citizens. Healthy and regular immigration is an added value, but those who cannot stay in Italy or Europe must be expelled. The League has been saying it for decades, the German left, a friend of the Democratic Party, says it after the deaths. What a shame, but we know the do-gooders. They are the same as Biden and Harris and in fact the hope is that on November 5th the Americans will choose Trump for a real global turning point on the front of rules, respect for the law, the fight against illegal immigration and the certainty of punishment”, concludes Crippa.