Security forces are continuously conducting operations to eliminate terrorists from Jammu and Kashmir. An encounter between security forces and militants has continued in Shopian since yesterday. So far two terrorists have been killed. Jammu and Kashmir Police has given this information. Search operation is going on in the whole area. Let me tell you that this operation is going on since yesterday.

Apart from this, Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested two terrorists in Narwal today. A large quantity of weapons has been recovered from them.

Shopian encounter update: One unidentified terrorist neutralized; Operation underway, says Kashmir Zone Police https://t.co/74vhayVmNC – ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2020

Two terrorists of the terrorist organization ‘The Resistance Force (TRF) were arrested by the local police here on Friday evening. Police said on Saturday that arms and ammunition have been recovered from the possession of the terrorists. Officials said the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the local police arrested Rais Ahmed Dar, a resident of Churath in Qazigund and Sabzar Ahmed Sheikh, a resident of Ashmuji in Kulgam. Both of them were going to Srinagar in a car when the police stopped and arrested them on the Narwal bypass on Friday evening.

Terror module busted by Jammu police & 1 AK series rifle, 1 pistol, 2 magazines of AK series, 60 AK-rounds, 15 pistol rounds recovered from the possession of 2 suspects, aboard an Alto car at Narwal yesterday evening: Jammu & Kashmir Police pic.twitter.com/mGwVZdPN68 – ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2020

A police spokesperson said that the SOG had made special check points in the area after getting concrete information about the arrival of terrorists armed with automatic weapons. “At around 5.30 pm on Friday evening, when the SOG team was checking the vehicles in the area, people in a car tried to drive the vehicle away from there,” he said. Upon seeing the suspicious act, the team immediately followed the vehicle and caught two suspects, a bag was also found from them.

The officer said that the bag was found near Dar and an AK rifle, two magazines and 60 cartridges, a pistol, two magazines and 15 cartridges were found in it. The spokesman said that a case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act and Prevention of Unlawful Activities Act. He said that with the arrest of these people, the police have exposed the module of TRF. The TRF is believed to be associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Pakistan violates ceasefire on international border

Pakistani Rangers in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district violated the ceasefire by firing at forward posts along the International Border (IB) without provocation. Officials gave this information on Saturday. Officials said that the firing on the other side of the IB was carried out at Satpal border post in Hiranagar sector at 9.35 pm on Friday, which was effectively responded by the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel. He said that the firing from both the sides continued till three in the wee hours of Saturday, but during this time there was no immediate news of any damage to the Indian side.

This new case of ceasefire violation came a day after two Pakistani porters, Altaf Hussain and Mohammed Jeff, were injured in the firing by Pakistan on the Line of Control in Dalhan in Poonch district. is.

Two military personnel killed in a wall collapse in Kathua

Two army personnel, including a JCO, were killed and another injured when a barrack wall fell in an army camp in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir. Officials gave this information on Saturday. On Friday evening, a wall of barrack fell at Machdi Camp in Bilawar area, leaving three soldiers buried under the debris in the incident, the official said. He said that rescue operations started immediately after the accident and the three jawans trapped in the debris were evacuated and taken to Sadar Hospital in critical condition.

He said that two of them were declared dead. Both have been identified as JCO (Junior Commissioned Officer) SN Singh (45) and Nayak Parvez Kumar (39). Singh was from Sonepat district in Haryana while Kumar was from Samba in Jammu and Kashmir. The officer said that soldier Mangal Singh (46) from Panipat district of Haryana, who was seriously injured in the accident, has been sent to the military hospital in Pathankot for special treatment.