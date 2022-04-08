The prospect of a political crisis in Israel next month is great. Several terrorist attacks took place in the last two weeks, costing lives and affecting the political debate in the country governed by a fragile broad front of parties. the government of Naphtali Bennett now he will have to deal with the fact that one of the main parliamentarians of the government crossed the bench and joined the opposition, taking away the majority of the government, which could even trigger a new election, the fifth in less than three years.

The most violent case was last Thursday night, when at least two people were killed and another 12 injured after a man shot into the crowd on Dizengoff Street, one of the busiest in Tel-Aviv. The gunman fled and, as of this writing, has not been captured, and no terrorist group has claimed the deaths. The attack that took place in Hadera on March 27, which killed two police officers and injured twelve others, was claimed by Daesh, the Islamic State. On March 29, five people were shot dead in Bnei Brak in a terrorist attack claimed by the Palestinian group Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades.

Before these attacks, on 22 March, four people were stabbed to death by a Bedouin in Beersheba. No terrorist group claimed the attack, but considering later events, it’s possible they have a connection. In less than a month, there were at least eleven fatalities. During this period, on April 2, Ramadan began, the ninth month in the Islamic calendar and the only one named in the Koran. The month, marked by the practice of ritual fasting, is often a period of clashes in Jerusalem, for various reasons, from Muslim religious celebrations being attacked by Israeli extremist groups to the articulation of attacks by Palestinian groups.

Amid the episodes of violence, Benjamin Netanyahu, who was prime minister from 2009 to 2021 in his most recent term in office and today leads the opposition, has been harshly critical of the government. They fall into two main arguments. First, that the current cabinet, as it contains an Arab party, the United List, will not be “firm” in security policies, unlike his government, in what is expected of partisan rhetoric. Second, that the Bennet government was trying to reduce the presence of the term “Islamic terrorism” in its rhetoric amid the organization of the Negev Summit.

The meeting, on March 27 and 28, brought together the foreign ministers of Israel, Egypt, Bahrain, Morocco and the United Arab Emirates. According to the Israeli government, the proposal is to make the summit a perennial, annual or bi-annual event. It is interesting to remember that it was with Netanyahu in government that Israel normalized its relations with the last three countries on the list. Representing the Israeli government was Minister Yair Lapid, leader of Yesh Atid, the largest party in the eight-party ruling coalition, with 17 seats in the Knesset. The summit was also attended by Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State. Under the government formation agreement, Lapid will be prime minister after Bennett in August 2023.

crossing the bench

Last Wednesday, April 6th, parliamentarian Idit Silman decided to go to the opposition. She was part of Yamina, a right-wing party, led by Bennett. According to her, in her letter to the prime minister, the current government would be risking “the Jewish identity of the State of Israel”. The trigger for the decision was the instruction of the Minister of Health, Nitzan Horowitz, to hospitals, to respect the decision of the supreme court and not to prevent the entry of fermented foods, called chametzduring the celebration of Passover, the Jewish Passover. Practicing Jews do not ingest chametz on that date, and the court argued that banning the entry of these foods would be potentially discriminatory against non-practitioners or people of other religions.

Minister Horowitz is from Meretz, Israel’s leftist and environmentalist party, that is, it is a clash within the predicted contradictions of the alliance made to swear in the government and remove Netanyahu from power. Israeli politics is a very present topic here in our space and readers may remember that the only common banner of the coalition was to remove Netanyahu from power, stating that this would be important for greater fairness in judicial proceedings against the former prime minister. At the time, Netanyahu accused Yamina of betraying his right-wing constituency by forming a coalition with the left, the center and the Arabs. In addition to the electoral discourse, there were contradictions that could take their toll, sooner or later. That’s exactly what is happening.

Bennet spared her former ally the criticism, claiming that Silman suffered “horrible pressure” and “bullying” for months from Netanyahu and his party, Likud, until she “broke and caved”. Does this mean, then, the end of government? No, for two reasons. First, nobody has a majority now. The Knesset has an even number of seats, so at the moment the government has sixty MPs, the opposition another sixty. If one more parliamentarian crosses the bench, then we can have a vote of no confidence against the Bennett coalition. The house, however, is on recess until the 8th of May, with a month that allows negotiations and political games.

possibilities

An extraordinary session may be convened during recess, provided that it is requested by at least 25 parliamentarians or by the president, presumably for reasons of national security. What are the possible scenarios then? The most serious thing for the government would be the beginning of a stampede, with Silman just pulling the line. Right-wing parliamentarians unhappy with the coalition could leave the government in a minority. A vote of no confidence would still not be automatic, as part of the opposition bench is formed by the Arab Joint List, with six seats, and Arab parties would hardly cooperate with Netanyahu.

Netanyahu, as leader of the opposition and the largest party, Likud, with 29 seats, could try to form a government in the current configuration of parliament. He has good relations with orthodox religious parties; curiously, let us remember that the crisis is directly linked to an agenda of religious customs. Still, Netanyahu would need to secure at least six more seats that are currently with the government, to “compensate” for the numbers on the Joint List. Of all the parties that make up the government, Netanyahu’s best chances lie in seducing the Blue and White of current Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

Gantz was part of the previous Netanyahu government after breaking with his former ally, Lapid. He would also be unhappy with the current configuration of government. If Netanyahu brings Gantz to his side, plus the religious parties and Yamina dissidents, he will have 62 MPs. He will be able to ask for a vote of no confidence and form a new government, without elections. One way to convince Gantz is to offer him the top post of prime minister, in an arrangement similar to the one between Bennett and Lapid. One has a larger bench, but the other is prime minister, as the “price” of a coalition.

If he can get just a few more dissenters, Netanyahu could call for the dissolution of parliament, but without forming a viable coalition. In this case, they are new elections. And since Israeli politics is not simple, the agreement between Bennett and Lapid provides that, in the event of the dissolution of the Knesset, the interim government would be led by Lapid, who would have much more space in the media and before the public to improve his electoral position. Finally, there is the possibility of a minority government. In theory, the Israeli government can function until the beginning of 2023 without the need to pass projects or laws, just with the existing framework.

At the beginning of the year, however, a vote would be inevitable, to approve the national budget. This was the occasion that led to the last parliamentary crisis. As a result of all these events, the next month will be busy in Israel. The parliamentary recess, while preventing quick solutions, allows time for greater articulation. Ramadan runs until May 1, with the possibility of further attacks influencing Israeli public debate. Recent increases in coronavirus cases and the war in Ukraine could also influence this same public debate. And, in the end, we may have the same old result as in recent years in Israel: new elections, a fragmented parliament and long negotiations to form a governing coalition.