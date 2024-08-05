Terrorism | Australia raised its terror threat level

Terrorism|According to the intelligence director, there is no indication of an imminent attack, but the threat of violence is higher than before in the next 12 months.

Australia raised its terrorism threat level from possible to probable on Monday. Chief of Intelligence by Mike Burgess according to which extreme ideologies have increased in the country.

According to Burgess, there is no indication of an imminent attack, but the threat of violence is higher than before in the next 12 months.

“Australia’s security environment is deteriorating and becoming more volatile and unpredictable,” Burgess told reporters.

The country’s most important security concerns have been espionage and foreign harassment, but intelligence suggests that politically motivated violence has also risen alongside these.

According to Burgess, Australians are becoming more radicalized than before and they are more willing than before to use violence to advance their cause.

Burgess said that extreme ideologies had increased during the corona pandemic and more recently during the conflict between Israel and Hamas. According to him, the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, especially in the southern parts of Lebanon, would worsen tensions.

In the past four months, eight “attacks or disturbances” have had an alleged or possible terrorist connection, according to Burgess. However, he did not agree to comment on the cases in detail.

Burgess said none of the terrorist plots his agency investigated last year were inspired by the events in Gaza. He said the conflict still had an impact on protests, division and intolerance, among other things.

He emphasized that it would be inaccurate to claim that behind the next terrorist attack or plot there would probably be a distorted view of a particular ideology or religion.

The internet and social media were the primary platform for radicalization in every case his agency investigated.

Burgess also pointed to an increase in the participation of minors. In one of the recent cases, the suspect was 14 years old.

In April, a 16-year-old boy stabbed an Assyrian Christian bishop during a live service in Sydney.

“Governments around the world are concerned about the radicalization of young people, the radicalization that takes place online and the rise of new mixed ideologies”, the Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said.

According to Albanese, the Australian government is working with social media companies to remove extreme and violent content and to trial age verification technology.

He also emphasized that the United States and Britain are struggling with the rise of extreme ideologies.