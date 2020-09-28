In the 45th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, India gave a befitting reply to Pakistan and stopped her speaking. Indian representative Pawan Badhe said that Pakistan is pursuing terrorism and has removed the names of 4 thousand terrorists. Not only this, Pakistan still remains a safe haven for terrorists and is training militants active in Kashmir.India said that Pakistan is running a terrorist launchpad to train Kashmiri terrorists. At a time when the world is caught in the corona virus, Pakistan has secretly removed the name of 4 thousand terrorists from the list. Through this, Pakistan wants its terrorist factory to continue. That is why he is giving shelter to Pakistan terrorists.

The Indian representative said that people of the Ahmadiyya community are still being persecuted the most in Pakistan. That too under the alleged Pakistani constitution. Thousands of people from the Christian community are persecuted every year and most of them are killed. Pawan Badhe said that it should be a matter of concern for the Council that Pakistan uses this platform for propaganda against India.

Let me tell you that this statement of India has come at a time when the fate of Pakistan in FATF is to be decided in October. Pakistan is currently in the gray list and could be blacklisted next month if it fails to fulfill its anti-terrorism promises. India said that the PoK has brought people in large numbers from other states of Pakistan. Three out of every four people in PoK come from outside.