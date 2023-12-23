Security forces in Austria, Germany and Spain have received indications that a Islamist terrorist cell could plan several attacks in Europe on New Year's Eve or Christmas. The group may be linked to the Islamic State organization in Khorasan province, DPA has learned.

Targets could include Christmas church services in Cologne, Vienna and Madrid. A large-scale operation has been underway at Cologne Cathedral since tonight. The Cathedral was subjected to searches and checks with explosives-detection dogs: the police want to verify that no dangerous objects have been deposited in the cathedral, reports Bild, according to which the first arrests by special units were carried out today in Vienna and in Germany.

“The Cologne police will take special protective measures from this evening,” a spokesperson said, explaining that for security reasons no information regarding the investigation will be disclosed. After the searches, the Cathedral will be closed and tomorrow all visitors will be screened before entering the church.

In Vienna guarded St. Stephen's Cathedral

Extraordinary security measures also around St. Stephen's Cathedral in Vienna due to the alarm raised in Germany, Austria and Spain about possible attacks planned by an Islamist cell. Bild reports: “These precautionary measures – the police announced – are aimed at maintaining the safety of the Austrian people. There will be strengthened precautions by the police during the Christmas holidays. Civilian and uniformed forces with equipment will be deployed special”.

The police's attention is mainly focused on churches and religious events, in particular religious services and Christmas markets. The measures – it was then announced – will be adopted as necessary and may include checks at the time of access”.