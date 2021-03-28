Terrorism At least 30 people arrested in Al-Hol camp, Kurdish regime calls for safety of other campers

The Kurdish administration is working to eradicate supporters of Isis from a huge camp. There have been 40 murders in the camp since the beginning of the year, the human rights organization says.

Al-Holin Several family members of members of the terrorist organization Isis have been arrested on Sunday in a camp in Syria, according to Kurdish authorities and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, according to AFP.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights in the United Kingdom, this is an operation against Isis and arrests have been made not only in the camp but also in its vicinity.

“More than 30 women and men have been arrested,” the organization’s leader said Rami Abdul Rahman To AFP.

Abdul Rahmanin according to him, the operation against Isis is still ongoing and is carried out by the armed wing of the Kurdish regime, the SDF (Syrian Democratic Forces), the Kurdish militant group YPG and the local police. According to AFP, the SDF has confirmed that the operation is underway. According to the SDF, it will continue for at least ten days.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the detainees include both Syrians and foreigners.

The United States led by an alliance supporting the SDF in the operation. A representative of the alliance told AFP that the alliance supports the SDF with intelligence and surveillance information. The purpose is to disrupt Isis’ activities at the Al-Hol camp and ensure the safety of other campers.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, there have been about 40 murders in the camp since the beginning of the year. According to the Kurdish administration, in most cases the suspects are supporters of Isis, but according to human rights organizations, some may also have been tribal disputes.

Up In Syria, the Al-Hol camp near the Iraqi border is the largest camp held by the Kurdish regime. According to the Kurdish administration, it is an actual powder keg of extremism. The camp has nearly 62,000 residents, most of whom are women and children. Among them are not only Syrians and Iraqis, but also thousands of Europeans and Asians suspected of having family ties to the fighters of the terrorist organization Isis.

According to AFP, there are a total of up to 10,000 foreigners.

There are also Finns in Al-Hol. The last time Finns were repatriated from the camp was under Christmas, when Arrived in Finland two adult women and six children.

According to the Ministry for Foreign Affairs, there are still an estimated five Finnish women and fifteen children in the camp.