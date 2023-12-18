A 20-year-old Italian of Moroccan origin was arrested for apologia and incitement to commit crimes, aggravated by the purpose of terrorism and training for the purpose of international terrorism. The restrictive measure was issued by the Venice Anti-Mafia District Prosecutor's Office following an investigation by the Digos of Padua with the support of the Central Directorate of Prevention Police.

The investigation began in March 2022 – according to sources from the Lagoon Prosecutor's Office – when, following the various electronic devices available to the 20-year-old, an IT expert and capable of “hiding” on the web, the young man's desire to follow a path of Islamic radicalization, so much so that he spread tutorials, posted on his Twitter profile, with which he explained how to create explosives with common ingredients.

The suspect would have built a network of virtual contacts with people, including abroad, finding consensus regarding his extremist positions. Content that glorified terrorist groups such as Al Qaeda and Daesh supported the practice of martyrdom to initiate jihad, demonstrating violent intentions against American soldiers, the state of Israel, Jews and the LGBTQ community.

Furthermore, videos were found on his devices in which phases of physical training in gyms by mujahideen and war exercises were filmed, as well as subscriptions to Telegram channels that provide lessons on fighting techniques and suggestions on where to purchase weapons. in bitcoin.