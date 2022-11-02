Terrorism | American woman who trained children as young as 10 to fight in the ranks of ISIS: sentenced to 20 years in prison

Allison Fluke-Ekren was sentenced in federal court to twenty years in prison for her involvement in terrorist crimes in the war zones of Libya, Iraq, and Syria. The crimes included combat training of women and young girls.

According to the prosecutor, Fluke-Ekren participated in terrorist crimes in the war zones of Libya, Iraq and Syria for more than eight years. The crimes included combat training of women and even 10-year-old girls.

The court did not believe Fluke-Ekren’s claim that she had been manipulated by her husbands who worked as ISIS fighters.

Prosecutor according to Fluke-Ekren, he “brainwashed young girls and trained them to kill.” He had also assisted an Islamic militant group by summarizing documents stolen from US authorities.

Fluke-Ekren is one of the few American women who held a leading position in the ranks of the extremist Islamic organization Isis. She became the leader of ISIS’ women’s battalion in 2017. According to prosecutors, the battalion provided military training to more than a hundred women and girls, instructing them in the use of AK-47 assault rifles, grenades and explosive suicide weapons.

Fluke-Ekren claimed to have only given the women self-defense training.

Among other things, one of her children testified against the woman in court. Daughter of Fluke-Ekre Leyla Ekren was married to an Isis fighter in Syria when she was only 13 years old. According to the daughter, her mother was motivated by a lust for power.

Fluke-Ekren met her Turkish-born husband at the University of Kansas. In 2008, the family with many children moved to Egypt and in 2011 to Libya, where, according to the lawyer, his efforts “to gain influence in educating young women about extremist ideology and violence” began.

Fluke-Ekren’s husband led an ISIS sniper team. The man died in 2015. After that, Fluke-Ekren married an ISIS drone expert and the military leader responsible for the defense of Raqqa in 2017.