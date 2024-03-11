A precautionary custody order in prison was carried out in L'Aquila by the State Police against 3 Palestinians for the crime of “association with the aim of terrorism, including international terrorism, or subversion of the democratic order”. The suspects, the Police informs, carried out proselytism and propaganda for the association and planned attacks, including suicide attacks, against civilian and military targets in foreign territory.

The investigations of the investigators of the Digos of L'Aquila and of the Service for the fight against extremism and international terrorism of the Central Directorate of the Prevention Police, have ascertained the establishment of a military operational structure called 'Rapid Response Group-Tulkarem Brigades' , a branch of the 'Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades' (recognised as a terrorist organization by the European Union with Implementing Regulation 2023/1505 of the European Council of 20 July 2023) which aims to carry out acts of violence with the aim of terrorism also against a foreign state. Furthermore, extradition proceedings are underway against one of the arrested persons, at the request of the authorities of the State of Israel, before the Court of Appeal of L'Aquila.

The Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosi

«Satisfaction with the capture of three dangerous terrorists in L'Aquila, an operation which confirms the continuous commitment and great investigative capacity of our law enforcement forces». The Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosi, thus comments on the operation of the State Police, coordinated by the National Anti-Mafia and Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor's Office, which made it possible to bring to justice some Palestinian citizens, members of a military cell linked to the “Martyrs' Brigades”. of Al-Aqsa”, who planned attacks, including suicide attacks, against civilian and military targets, including against a foreign state. “My thanks go to the police forces and the judiciary for this important result which testifies to the constant monitoring and prevention action carried out on the front of extremism and radicalisation”, concludes the owner of the Interior Ministry.