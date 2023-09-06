A young soldier accused of terrorism escaped today from a London prison, hiding in a van that had made deliveries in the kitchen of the penitentiary where he worked. The escape has triggered a manhunt in the British capital. “Police are launching an urgent appeal to the population to help trace the 21-year-old who escaped from prison,” read a statement from the Metropolitan Police.

Daniel Abed Khalife, accused of planting fake bombs on a military base, managed to escape just before eight in the morning from Wandsworth prison where he was being held awaiting trial for terrorism and violation of the Official Secrets Act. The police Londoner provided a description of the man, with a detailed description of the chef’s uniform he was wearing at the time of the escape.

“We have a team of agents committed to urgently locate and arrest Khalife as soon as possible,” said the head of counter-terrorism, Commander Dominic Murphy, urging anyone with information on the wanted man to call the police “immediately”.