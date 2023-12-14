Terrorism alert in Europe, with a series of arrests in Germany, Holland and Denmark. In Germany, the authorities have arrested four suspected Hamas members. Three arrests took place in Berlin and the fourth, again at the request of German prosecutors, in Rotterdam. According to the Tagesschau website, the news program of the Ard's first channel, it is suspected that the group was planning an attack against Jewish targets in Germany.

Who are those arrested, their links to Hamas

Those arrested in Berlin are one of Egyptian citizenship, one of Lebanese citizenship and the third Dutch. While the person arrested in Holland is Lebanese. The international police operation is linked to the discovery of weapons believed to have been used in attacks on Jewish institutions in Europe.

Those arrested are accused of belonging to a foreign terrorist organization and, according to a statement from the federal prosecutor's office, they have “close contacts with the leaders of the military wing of Hamas”. It is also reported that one of the suspects, who was based in Berlin, located a clandestine weapons depot last spring, which Hamas had previously established in Europe. To do this, German investigators still reconstruct, he had received instructions from Hamas leaders in Lebanon.

The task of the arrested commando was to bring the weapons from the clandestine depot to Berlin and thus be ready for possible attacks against Jewish targets in Europe. For this reason, since last October the three arrested in Berlin have made several trips from the German capital, and in these missions they were helped by the man arrested in Holland. Security sources, interviewed by Dpa, explained that the activities of those arrested are not directly linked to the attacks of 7 October.

“I thank all those involved in the success of these investigations, which have helped ensure that the Jews of Europe can continue to live in safety and peace,” said German Justice Minister Marco Buschmann. “We must do everything possible to ensure that the Jews of our country do not have to fear for their safety again,” the minister added.

Arrests in Denmark and Holland

Danish authorities have announced that they have foiled a planned terrorist attack: Three people were arrested in the night between Wednesday and Thursday while another was arrested in the Netherlands. The announcement was made by the police and the Danish intelligence services (Pet), according to local media reports. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen “called the situation extremely serious”. “This is a group that was preparing a terrorist attack. There are links to foreign countries,” explains PET operations director Flemming Drejer.

The Mossad, the Israeli services, confirm that an attack organized by Hamas sympathizers against Jewish targets in Denmark was foiled, explaining that “seven terrorists” and not 4 “were arrested”. The operation would have been conducted by the Mossad together with the Copenhagen police and the Danish secret services.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was the first to confirm that seven arrested in Europe were acting “in the name of Hamas”. And he raised the alarm that the terrorist organization intends to expand its operations around the world to “attack Israeli, Jewish and Western targets at any price”, especially after the attacks of October 7th.

For this reason, the Israeli Prime Minister's office recalled that Hamas represents a threat to the security of all European countries and offered the help of the intelligence services to foil future plots, as would have happened with the anti-terrorism operations conducted today in Germany, Denmark and Holland.