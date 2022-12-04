Terrorism | A huge trial begins in Belgium – nine are accused of terrorist attacks that killed 32 people

Nine people are sitting on the dock. Five of them have previously been convicted in France for the 2015 terrorist attack in Paris.

in Belgium the hearing phase of the largest trial in the country’s history starts on Monday, when the terror attacks of six years ago begin to be blamed in the capital Brussels. In the coming months, the courtroom will hear the testimony of hundreds of eyewitnesses and victims of the attack about the events of the day that deeply shocked the country.

A total of 32 people died in the bombings in March 2016. The perpetrators struck first in the departure hall of Brussels International Airport and about an hour later at the Maalbeek metro station, only a few hundred meters away from the EU institutions.

The accused nine people sit on the bench. Five of them have previously been sentenced in France for the 2015 terrorist attack in Paris, in which 130 people were killed. The tenth suspect in the case is suspected to have died in Syria.

The extremist organization Isis claimed to have carried out both the Brussels and Paris attacks. The authorities who investigated the cases believe that the attacks were carried out by the same cell operating in Belgium.

The trial will be held under tight security at the former headquarters of the military alliance NATO.