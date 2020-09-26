In several interviews, the Canadian man claimed to have witnessed the atrocities of Islamist terrorists and to have participated in the executions. On Friday, Canadian cavalry police arrested the man because the scam aroused fear in the audience.

Young the Canadian told the public about the brutal bloodshed he had encountered and committed at the terrorist organization Isis. Authorities say the man has lied. A 25-year-old Ontario man was arrested on Friday, the Canadian broadcaster said CBC.

The Canadian Equestrian Police National Security Unit in Oinset led the investigation, but several other authorities were involved, such as border guards.

In 2016, the man began publishing content on social media about his activities in a terrorist organization and gave attention to several interviews. The man used his own “war name” Abu Huzaifa al-Kanadi.

Al-Kanadi, i.e., the “Canadian,” also participated in a podcast broadcast by the U.S. newspaper The New York Times, in which he said, for example, that he killed several civilians in execution style by shooting in the back of the head. In other interviews, the man said he had witnessed violence on a scale he could not have imagined. According to the CBC, he described, for example, public flogging and crucifixion. In addition, he claimed to suffer from nightmares at least three times a week.

The man said he left for Isis in 2014 and worked for the religious police of a terrorist organization that has monitored compliance with sharia law. In 2017, the man said that he had befriended other guest fighters, mentioning fighters from Australia and Finland separately.

According to him, the man fled the terrorist organization in 2016. The following year, a Canadian Global News interviewed the man and saidthat the man lived in the state of Ontario.

In Canada especially the podcast broadcast by The New York Times in 2018 caused political upheaval. Abu Huzaifa al-Canada was demanded to be arrested, and According to Vice magazine Minister of Public Security of Canada Ralph Goodalea was required to reveal where al-Kanadi was.

On Friday, the man was arrested on the grounds that the scam has aroused concern and fear in the audience.

Now, former Secretary of Public Security Goodale is already commenting on the arrest to the CBC.

“I remember saying in an indirect way typical of the Secretary of Public Security that not all things might be exactly what they look like,” Goodale said Friday.

He stressed that the authorities have always done what is necessary to keep Canadians safe.

“I would advise those who borrow podcasts on a light basis, for example, that it might be appropriate to check their sources before borrowing them.”