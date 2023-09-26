Terrorism, a 24-year-old Italian of Tunisian origins arrested. contacts with ISIS and affiliation

A 24-year-old was arrested by the police and accused of being an affiliate of jihad terrorists. The arrest took place on September 20th, in the city of Cesenaa measure against a boy from 1999, a citizen Italian of Tunisian originaccused of the crime of enlistment for the purpose of international terrorism. The provision, which includes the circumstantial evidence emerging from the activities of the Digos of Bologna and Forlì/Cesena and of the Central Directorate of the Prevention Police of the PS Department, was issued by District Attorney.

The investigation, which began last July and originated from information acquisitions from the Aise immediately developed by the aforementioned investigative bodies of the State Police, demonstrated the firm determination of man a reach the theaters of Syrian-Iraqi jihad after having undertaken a path of radicalization that led him to a profound adherence to the ideologies of Islamic extremism. Significant in this regard is what emerged from the monitoring of the suspect’s online activity, which he maintained systematically virtual contacts with ISIS religious experts which strengthened his operational determination, also fueled from the obsessive vision of scenes of jihad and listening to sermons and anasheeds dedicated to the martyrdom present on the web and on social platforms (Instagram and Telegram).

