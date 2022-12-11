The suspected bomber of the terrorist attack that happened 34 years ago is said to be in the possession of the US authorities. The Lockerbie Crash is still the deadliest terrorist attack on British soil.

Scottish authorities reported on Sunday that the Libyan man accused of making the bomb in the Lockerbie plane crash 34 years ago has been arrested. This is reported by the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC.

The accused Abu Agela Masud Kheir Al-Marim reportedly in the possession of US authorities.

Pan Amin flight 103 from London to New York was blown up over the Scottish village of Lockerbie on December 21, 1988. The bomb, made of plastic explosives, detonated as the aircraft reached altitude. The bomb was hidden in a cassette recorder in the hold of the plane.

A total of 270 people died in the attack, of which 259 were passengers and crew members. 190 of the victims were US citizens. In addition, 11 people died in Lockerbie when parts of the plane fell from the sky into the village.

The Lockerbie Crash is still the deadliest terrorist attack on British soil.

United States filed charges against Abu Masud two years ago. The Wall Street Journal said at the time that Abu Masud has acted as the dictator of Libya Muammar Gaddafi as the official bomb maker. He was believed to be staying in Libya.

In November, Abu Masud was reportedly captured by local paramilitary forces in Libya, leading many to believe he would soon be extradited to the United States.

The attack has only previously been convicted Abdelbaset Ali Mohmed al-Megrah, who was the head of security for Libyan Airlines and served as an intelligence officer. Al-Megrah was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2001, but was released in 2009 due to advanced cancer. Al-Megrah died in Libya in 2012.

Al-Megrah denied his guilt until his death. He twice appealed to the court to overturn his sentence.

of Scotland the prosecutor’s office said, according to the BBC, on Sunday that the families of the victims of the Lockerbie bombing have been informed of Abu Masud’s arrest.

According to the agency, the Scottish authorities will continue to cooperate with British and American authorities to bring the persons who worked with al-Megrah to justice.

