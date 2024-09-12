Home World

Millions of guests from all over the world come to the Oktoberfest – a meeting place for nations. After the attacks in Solingen and Munich, security at the festival is once again an issue.

Munich – In Solingen, a man stabs three people, in Munich, a perpetrator shoots at the Nazi Documentation Center and the Consulate General of Israel: Shortly before the Oktoberfest with millions of visitors, suspected Islamist terrorist acts are causing unrest – the festival is now starting with tightened security measures.

For the first time, hand-held metal detectors will be used at the entrances on a random basis and based on suspicion. The “Merkur/tz” media group reported on this. “We will certainly have more stewards,” said festival director and economic advisor Clemens Baumgärtner (CSU) to the German Press Agency. “We will certainly also see individual searches.” Also on a random basis and based on suspicion.

Checks at the entrances and a high police presence have long been part of the sophisticated security concept for the Oktoberfest, which is considered the largest folk festival in the world. It begins on September 21st and lasts until October 6th.

Threat situation no different than nationwide

“We currently have no concrete indications of danger for Bavaria and the 2024 Oktoberfest. However, the abstract threat posed by Islamist terrorism is very high,” says Bavaria’s Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann (CSU). “Above all, the Middle East conflict, which threatens to escalate further, is increasing the risk potential, including from the terrorist militia Islamic State.” The security authorities are extremely vigilant and every tip-off is being meticulously investigated.

“At the moment, the police have no information that the Oktoberfest is under any particular threat,” says Baumgärtner. The Wiesn is one of the safest folk festivals. But: “We are reaching our limits, there is no such thing as absolute security. It is still a folk festival that is open to everyone.”

Mayor Dieter Reiter (SPD), who will open the festival on September 21, made a similar statement. “Of course, we will do everything we can to protect the Oktoberfest visitors as best as possible.”

Experience with terror concerns before the Oktoberfest

The people of Munich have experience with terror warnings before the Oktoberfest. In 2009, Islamist threats alarmed authorities and Oktoberfest fans. After a video from the terrorist network Al-Qaida with a connection to the Oktoberfest was posted, the festival grounds were hastily secured against attacks with trucks. At that time, barriers were put in place that are still in effect today. For example, only local residents are allowed to drive into the area around the festival grounds by car.

In 2016 and 2017, the precautions were further adjusted following truck attacks in Nice, Berlin, London and Barcelona. The area has been completely fenced off since 2016.

The entrances are now blocked by bollards and concrete plant pots – which, with their colourful flowers, actually underline the cheerful character of the festival.

In 2017, as a result of truck attacks, the city council decided that all drivers and passengers of the delivery trucks for the festival would be subjected to a security check. Random checks are carried out on the vehicles that transport truckloads of pretzels, sausages and other delicacies for tens of thousands of guests every day.

Bags and backpacks with a volume of more than three liters are not allowed. Knives and glass bottles are prohibited. Flights are banned over the site, including drones. More than 50 video cameras help with surveillance. Police officers are on the move with body cameras.

Balancing act between security and celebration

Around 600 police officers and around 2,200 stewards were deployed last year. The police and district administration department plan to present figures for this year in the middle of next week.

“The past few years have shown how well the balancing act between high security levels and exuberant celebrations can be achieved,” says Interior Minister Herrmann. “We must not fall into the trap of terrorists. The main aim of attacks is to create uncertainty in the Western world and to impair our freedom of life.”

Guest numbers fell after terrorist attacks

In years with concerns about terrorism, visitor numbers almost always fell well below the six million mark. According to the city’s statistics, there were 5.5 million in 2001 after the attacks on September 11 in New York; 5.7 million came in 2009, the year of the Al-Qaeda threat; and 5.6 million in 2016.

The only time there were even fewer visitors was in 1980, when a right-wing extremist’s bomb killed twelve visitors and the perpetrator. At the time, the authorities denied that there was any terrorist background. The traces were removed the next day – the party just continued. Some people were shocked by the event: the number of guests was 5.1 million, the lowest since then.

Wiesn boss Baumgärtner is not expecting fewer guests this year. “I don’t think it will have an impact on visitor numbers, you would already see that in potential cancellations.” In fact, not all reservation requests can be fulfilled. “The Wiesn is overbooked this year. That is a sign of exactly the opposite.” dpa