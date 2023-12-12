The risk of a terrorist attack in the Netherlands has increased so much in recent months that the National Coordinator for Counterterrorism and Security (NCTV) has increased the threat level from 3 to 4, the second highest level. The terrorist threat in the Netherlands is now 'substantial' and the chance of an attack is 'real'. The international tensions caused by the war in Gaza in particular play a role in this.

#Terror #threat #Netherlands #highest #level #39Chance #attack #real39