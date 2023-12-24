Terrorism alert in Austria, where the police have increased surveillance of churches and Christmas markets and where some people have been arrested in Vienna. The Austrian newspaper Der Standard writes it. The security measures were taken after a report according to which terrorist groups across Europe had launched terrorist attacks by Islamic cells for Christmas and also New Year's Eve, against Christian symbols and events. Yesterday there were some arrests in Germany, particularly in Cologne: the explosive-sniffing dogs intervened to verify the situation.

The attention remains maximum not only in Vienna. Austrian intelligence has arrested four people as part of an investigation into an Islamist network. This was announced by the Austrian Ministry of the Interior, after the alarm about a possible attack against a church in Vienna and the cathedral of Cologne, Germany. The interrogations of the suspects are underway at this time. The German newspaper Bild had already reported the arrests in Austria and one in Germany. The Interior Ministry in Vienna said the security situation in Austria and across Europe was tense. Security services therefore took precautionary measures during the Christmas holidays in the form of increased surveillance and monitoring of sites considered at risk.