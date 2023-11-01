Home page politics

From: Florian Naumann

Split

The war in Israel extends to the West. Experts also see the threat of terrorism increasing: In addition to Hamas, IS could also become a factor.

Stockholm/Brussels – The War in Israel stirs up violent emotions – and sometimes hatred, as can also be experienced in Germany. But is there now a renewed threat of Islamist terrorism in Europe? Belgian expert Claude Moniquet gave a worrying assessment in an interview with a Swedish television station. Other places have also recently warned.

“We will have to live with the threat of terrorism for several years, if not decades,” Moniquet said on the channel’s “Utrikesbyrån” program SVT. It is also possible that, in addition to individual perpetrators, terrorist cells will appear again. Before his retirement, Moniquet worked as a journalist, but also for the French foreign secret service.

Hamas calls for terror: “Risk of a big wave in Europe”

The terror expert assumed that attacks by individual people were almost certain. “But we will probably also see what we have not seen for several years: attacks from organized networks, from terrorist cells,” he added.

The danger is increasing, particularly in view of the war in Israel and the Gaza Strip – one A possible Israeli ground offensive could worsen the situationsaid Moniquet on the show. “Israel’s goal is to destroy Hamas. To destroy Hamas, they must go to Gaza. And there we have the risk of a large wave of attacks, primarily in Europe.”

Claude Moniquet (left) and FBI chief Christopher Wray, among others, are warning security forces in the West of new terrorist threats. © Montage: Imago/Belga/Hatim Kaghat/Media Punch/Annabelle Gordon/fn

The fact that countries like France and Great Britain emphasize Israel’s right to self-defense could “trigger” Islamists, explained Moniquet. He didn’t mention Germany. However, France had supported the UN resolution for an “immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip”. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock’s diplomats abstained on behalf of the Federal Republic – which led to some harsh criticism. Hamas triggered the escalation of the conflict with a brutal attack on civilians.

Danger of terrorism in view of the war in Israel? Both Hamas and IS could “inspire”

The Belgian is not alone in his assessment. The US foreign intelligence agency FBI warned on Tuesday (October 31) of the strongest terrorist threat since the rise of IS around a decade ago. His boss Christopher Wray referred to several calls by terrorist organizations for violence against the USA and the West in the US Congress. “We expect that the actions of Hamas and its allies will serve as an inspiration the likes of which we have not seen since the establishment of the so-called caliphate by the Islamic State years ago,” he said.

According to Wray’s assessment, Hamas could use the war in Israel as an opportunity to carry out attacks in the USA. However, a greater danger is posed by individual perpetrators or small groups who could also consider attacks on Jewish communities in the United States. However, there is no reason to panic, but rather to be vigilant.

Before the War in Israel: The History of the Israel-Palestine Conflict in Pictures View photo series

With a view to Europe, the expert Hans-Jakob Schindler also referred to Hamas’s calls for violence – but also to rivalries among Islamist terrorist groups. Hamas dominates the reporting, he told the Daily Mirror. “The IS therefore has to show, according to its ideological self-image, that it still has relevance.” In France in particular, the so-called Islamic State is still “very present and strong”.

Hamas and IS as terrorist threats: Experts see Sweden threatened

Sweden could also be a particular focus. The reason for this is, among other things, the repeated burning of the Koran in the country. Schindler pointed this out, as did Moniquet. The conservative Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson had already spoken of the “most serious situation since the Second World War” in the summer. In October, two Swedish football fans died in a terrorist attack in Brussels. IS claimed responsibility for the crime.

If the situation in the Middle East calms down, the danger could be contained to some extent, explained Moniquet. But it won’t disappear. “And every time something happens, like the Koran burnings in Stockholm, the threat of terrorism will increase,” he said. Sweden suspected at least indirect influence from Russia behind the actions. Other observers also saw a “campaign”. (fn)