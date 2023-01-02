As usual in the Christmas season and new year, millions of people send gifts to their family, friends or loved ones. Due to the distance, many go to the courier service so that the package arrives without problems.

Amid routine checks, A parcel intended to leave Argentine territory for the United States caused confusion among Customs officials, because when they opened it they found something completely different from what the description indicated.

Suspicions began when the box passed the scanner, which ruled out -among other things- that there were explosives. The first image showed that there were actually bones inside, for which the staff proceeded to uncover it.



“Spiderman craft ornament”, that’s what the officials read. But the surprise was greater: with gauze, a Christmas hat and a Spiderman mask, the mummified head of a child was wrapped.

According to local media, the skull that still had reddish hair would correspond to a minor between 9 and 12 years of age. It is not certain when he died and under what circumstances he would have been beheaded.

“The conditions of discovery are rare. Skeletonized skulls are usually found, but not mummified,” a researcher told ‘Infobae’. According to the first hypotheses, he would be part of a so-called black market package.

The judicial authorities ordered that the head be analyzed by the Argentine Forensic Anthropology Team of the Judicial Morgue in order to determine the identity of the deceased child.

Who would be the recipient?

As reported, the recipient’s address was Brooklyn, New York, while the sender said he was from a neighborhood in Buenos Aires. However, when making the corresponding verifications, it was concluded that the sender’s name is false.

The name of the recipient had been kept in reserve since the package was found before the end of 2022. It was only known that it would be a famous American celebrity known for his participation in different ‘reality shows’ and television programs.

However, the newspaper ‘0223’ from Mar del Plata, Argentina, revealed who could be behind it: “The macabre package was addressed to Paul Aldrahamian, a musician and famous American clothing designer who participated in four consecutive seasons of the reality show ‘Big Brother’ in that country.. This is a 29-year-old man who owns the company Deadskull LLC, a brand based in California and linked to video games.

In addition to ‘Big Brother’ on CBS, Aldrahamian has appeared on the game shows ‘Candy Crush’ and ‘Off the Block with Ross and Marissa’. Not only is he a musician and designer, he has a professional bachelor’s degree in philosophy.

The American has not commented on the information revealed by the media ‘0223’. The authorities will have to determine if the subject to whom the package was going to arrive was aware or if it was actually an error or joke.

