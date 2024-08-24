Home policy

Terror investigations are underway following the explosion outside a synagogue in southern France. © Pascal Guyot/AFP/dpa

There is an explosion in front of a synagogue in southern France. Terror investigations are launched.

La Grande-Motte – After the explosion in front of a synagogue in La Grande-Motte in southern France, the anti-terror prosecutor’s office has taken over the investigation. The authority confirmed this to the German Press Agency in Paris. The investigation is ongoing in order to arrest the perpetrator or perpetrators.

Specifically, the anti-terror prosecutor’s office is investigating attempted murder with terrorism-related links and destruction with dangerous means as well as terrorist associations. “The initial investigations indicate that the perpetrator was carrying a Palestinian flag and a weapon,” the prosecutor’s office said.

In the morning, two cars were set on fire in front of the synagogue near Montpellier. A gas bottle exploded in one of the vehicles, injuring a police officer. Two doors of the synagogue were also set on fire.

At the time, five people were in the synagogue, including the rabbi. According to the anti-terror prosecutor’s office, they remained unharmed.

Prime Minister and Interior Minister travel to the attack site

France’s acting Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin ordered the immediate increase in the presence of security forces in front of Jewish places of worship. On X he wrote of an “obviously criminal attempted arson”. He expressed his full support to the Jewish community.

Acting Prime Minister Gabriel Attal spoke on X of an anti-Semitic act. “Once again, our Jewish fellow citizens have been targeted.” French President Emmanuel Macron wrote: “The fight against anti-Semitism is an ongoing fight, the fight of the united nation.” Everything is being done to find those responsible. He described the act as terrorist.

The chairman of the umbrella organization of Jewish organizations in France, Crif, Yonathan Arfi, wrote that the explosion took place at a time when believers were expected to arrive at the synagogue. It was not just an attack on a place of worship, but an attempt to kill Jews.

Prime Minister Attal and Interior Minister Darmanin are expected at the scene of the attack in the late afternoon. dpa