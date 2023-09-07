Home page World

On alert: security officers at London’s Heathrow Airport. (symbol photo) © IMAGO / blickwinkel

Scotland Yard is on the hunt for a fugitive terrorist suspect in and around London. Heathrow and Gatwick airports are responding to the warning.

LONDON – He is said to have planted dummy bombs on a military base. Among other things. The British security authorities, namely Scotland Yard and the London Metropolitan Police, are looking for a fugitive terrorist suspect in the metropolitan area of ​​​​the British metropolis (around nine million people).

Britain: Terror suspect is on the run in London

Because: As the English authorities announced, the 21-year-old Daniel Abed K. managed on Wednesday (September 6) a spectacular escape from Wandsworth prison in south-west London, in which the German tennis legend Boris Becker was also held because of his tax offenses Great Britain was imprisoned.

The terrorist suspect is to be tried for allegations in connection with terrorism and the betrayal of secrets. The young man was in custody after his arrest. At the English airports of Gatwick and Heathrow, the alert and security checks were tightened because of his flight, reports Sky News.

According to the report, the wanted man used a trick to escape from the heavily guarded and legendary prison. Daniel Abed K. wore a chef’s uniform because he worked in the prison kitchen. When a deliveryman brought food, he took the chance, in an inattentive moment of the guards, to grab the straps under the truck and drive it off the premises.

Terror suspect in Great Britain: Daniel Abed K. is said to have violated the “Official Secrets Act”.

If the information is correct, it would be a truly cinematic escape for the man who was wanted under high pressure. His case had attracted particular attention in the UK because he was a member of the British Armed Forces before his arrest. He belonged to the “Royal Corps of Signals”, a combat support unit of the British Army, which would be used early in the event of combat to establish communication in a combat area. Accordingly, the suspect is familiar with military knowledge.

Terrorist suspect in the UK: Anti-Terrorist Squad searches London for Daniel Abed K.

He is also accused of violating the Official Secrets Act – a law protecting state secrets in the context of national security. The accused is said to have gathered information that was “useful to an enemy,” writes Sky News, without specifying said “enemy”. At the time of his arrest on January 27 by an anti-terror commando, he was still in the service of the British army, which has meanwhile dismissed him. In addition to police units, the said anti-terror command is also said to be involved in the search for the fugitive. (pm)