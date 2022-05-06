Israel, the attack on Elad, a town in the center of the country, is the sixth since the end of March

Hamas exults and calls the assault a “high-quality heroic operation” on Israel’s Independence Day celebration. At least three people were killed and four seriously injured, in one attack on Eladcity of ultra-Orthodox, in Israel on the day when Israel’s independence is celebrated.

As Haaretz reports, the police is investigating the nature of what happened. The emergency services are operational on the spot and the authorities of Elad they asked the residents to stay in their homes. According to the Times of Israel, the attack took place with a stabbing weapon and a pistol.

The manhunt has begun: the police are looking for two suspects, according to reports from the Jerusalem Post. They would have fled in a car. They used an ax and a pistol and hit two different places in the city. The attack on Elad, town in the center of the country, is the sixth since the end of March (18 deaths in total). It is hunting two men who attacked passers-by with a firearm and an ax. The spokesman of the Islamist movement: “Response to the anger of our people for the attack of the occupation against our sacred places”. During the day, new clashes on the Esplanade of the Mosques.

