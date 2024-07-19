Terror on the beach in Torre Annunziata, in the province of Naples, where armed killers shot among the bathers. It happened this afternoon, no one was injured. The shooting took place inside the Lido Azzurro beach resort. The agents of the Torre Annunziata police station are investigating the case, trying to reconstruct what happened and trace those responsible for the raid which, purely by chance, did not cause injuries.

According to an initial reconstruction, two armed men wearing full-face helmets burst onto the beach and then fired several shots in the air near the beach bar. It is possible that this was a failed Camorra ambush.